Learnbay Launched Full Stack Software Development Course to Bridge Supply-Demand Gap

Learnbay, a startup offering new-age tech upskilling and reskilling programs, has launched a new Full Stack Software Development program to ensure the availability of skilled talent in the tech industry. The Bangalore-based company aims to offer tailored, domain-specialized training modules and live projects to help its learners secure lucrative job opportunities in the market.

India is a hotspot for engineering students, producing 1.5 million engineering graduates each year. However, only a small percentage of them have a thorough understanding of full-stack software development. This has caused challenges for the country’s fast-growing startups and businesses, which require developers with the necessary skill sets. Learnbay has already received applications from more than 8,000 students for this course. It anticipates that enrollment will increase since there are already over 25,000 open jobs for full-stack software developers and rising.

Learnbay built the entire module of the full-stack development program based on market demands. It also emphasizes practical training rather than a theoretical approach. MAANG professionals with over eight years of expertise serve as trainers for the program. The domain specialization feature of this course also allows working professionals to advance their careers by mastering real-time capstone projects in their particular domains.
Learnbay Founder and CEO, Mr. Krishna Kumar remarked on the course’s introduction, saying, “This course is available for 8 months during the week and 9 months during the weekend. Students can choose the batches that best meet their requirements. Every program participant receives a live interactive session with a trained expert. To assist them in becoming job-ready, the course also includes target-specific mock interviews. Because we have over 250 hiring partners, we can guarantee a 100% interview rate. Many students are contacted for interviews before completing the course.”

Recently, the company created Project Innovation Labs in 7+ Indian cities, i.e., Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, and Bangalore to provide university-like project experiences with qualified project guides. Students can finish their program modules and training projects by going to these hubs and taking part in offline sessions there. Through these centers, students will be able to work on industry-certified projects while collaborating with project mentors and other learners to gain hands-on experience. The Project Innovation Lab is part of its hybrid learning approach, which helps students stay ahead of the competition in the job market. Its main goal is to give students offline project training that includes real-time problem-solving and live mentorship.

Learnbay intends to establish more specialized training hubs around India in the future, as well as increase the number of trainers across all locations. The mission is to remove all barriers to learning and upskilling students.

