Emerson unveils AI-ready test automation platform at Annual NI Connect Conference

Emerson announced the expansion of NI Nigel AI across its test software portfolio, introducing new prompt-based code generation in the NI LabVIEW+ Suite and further evolving the NI platform into an integrated, AI-ready test automation platform. These enhancements will allow aerospace, semiconductor, transportation and other mission-critical customers to develop, test and deliver products to market faster while meeting strict reliability and safety requirements.

Nigel AI is a test-optimised AI technology designed to operate within the rigor and constraints of test engineering environments. The enhancements, expected to be available later in 2026, will enable engineers to further accelerate test development while maintaining transparency and control. Nigel AI will also expand across its full software portfolio, including NI FlexLogger, NI InstrumentStudio, NI TestStand and NI SystemLink, providing context-aware guidance across the test lifecycle – from development and reuse to validation and deployment.

“The NI platform has evolved through every major shift in technology, continually improving how test engineers reach their goals,” said Ritu Favre, president of Emerson’s test and measurement business. “As AI reshapes product development, it’s this adaptability that allows our AI-ready platform to stand out. The real strength of the NI platform isn’t any single capability; it’s in the integration of hardware, software, data and ecosystem that engineers can rely on as technology continues to evolve.”

Built to support the growing complexity and automation demands of modern technology, the NI platform unifies modular hardware, open software and a data foundation designed for scale. By embedding AI into everyday engineering tools, Emerson enables engineering teams to move faster and make better decisions without compromising measurement integrity or system reliability. For example, in internal testing, Emerson engineers have used Nigel to reduce test development and troubleshooting from days or hours to minutes.

– At the hardware level, the NI platform delivers low size, weight and power consumption while ensuring high configurability and supporting diverse signals, precise timing and high-performance data movement for demanding test applications.

– NI software connects operating environments and computing technologies, allowing test workflows to evolve and incorporate AI naturally over time.

– A shared data foundation simplifies the capture, management and reuse of measurement data, enabling analytics, collaboration and long-term system optimisation across teams and sites.

During NI Connect keynote presentations, companies including NVIDIA, Alstom, Valeo, Zap Energy and Cyth Systems shared how they are using Emerson’s NI test and measurement technologies to accelerate development and validation of next‑generation products.