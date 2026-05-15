Freshworks unveils AI Agent Studio in Freshservice to unlock service transformation that drives compounding business growth

At its annual Refresh conference, Freshworks unveiled its vision for Service Transformation, Made Real, alongside an expansion of its agentic capabilities to help organisations scale and govern service confidently across every service domain. This announcement positions Freshworks to deliver what legacy providers cannot: one agile platform connecting service, assets, and incidents; trusted, domain-specific AI grounded in enterprise context; and the choice to build, customise, or deploy bespoke Freddy AI Agents in weeks, not quarters.

The urgency of this transformation is supported by new telemetry data identifying a critical support gap in the modern workforce. Analysis of millions of service interactions found that 47% of all IT tickets are now submitted outside standard business hours, yet after-hours response times lag by an extra hour or more, with SLA rates falling as much as 5%. Even as workers are empowered with AI tools to work faster and from anywhere at any time, companies are setting up an employee experience showdown, leaving “ghost shift” workers to lose time hunting for faster answers.

“The true measure of AI’s value isn’t what it can do, it’s what it gives back: time, focus, and the freedom for teams to stop fixing yesterday’s problems, and start building what’s next,”” said Srini Raghavan, chief product officer at Freshworks. “Our unified ServiceOps foundation, activated with Freddy AI Agent Studio, is the antidote. It delivers immediate, controlled orchestration and the architectural agility to deploy AI in weeks, not quarters, allowing our customers to transform service at the speed their business demands.”

Key benefits and capabilities:

– Orchestrate autonomous service with Freddy AI Agent Studio: Organisations gain total flexibility to deploy AI on their own terms. Using a no-code studio, teams can create custom AI Agents or start with pre-built, domain-specific AI Agents and further extend capabilities from a new library of agentic workflows. These AI Agents meet employees directly in Microsoft Teams, Slack, or employee portals, connecting to HRIS systems like Workday and Rippling to execute secure enterprise workflows, from onboarding to payroll, instantly for employees.

– Empower AI Agents with the enterprise ecosystem: to move beyond simple automation and solve complex, cross-departmental issues, The Model Context Protocol (MCP) Gateway enables Freddy AI to instantly pull external context from third-party tools – including Notion, ClickUp, and Linear – without custom code. This allows organisations to move beyond simple automation and solve complex, cross-departmental issues. With MCP Gateway, Freddy AI Agents can leverage a company’s tech stack in less time, bypassing the AI friction and implementation drag that can stall enterprise AI effectiveness.

– Measure and optimise with AI Insights and xLAs: As agents scale, AI Insights helps service leaders move beyond legacy metrics and toward meaningful outcomes. With Executive Overview Insights and Experience Level Agreements (xLAs), leaders can connect service performance directly to employee sentiment. By using weighted computation and AI-driven analysis, the platform provides the superior visibility needed to make faster, data-driven decisions that optimise both service delivery and the employee experience.

– A proven, unified foundation for the AI era: Freddy AI is powered by Freshservice’s high-integrity ServiceOps foundation, including the reimagined Freshservice IT Asset Management (ITAM) and FireHydrant incident management products. Unlike legacy platforms where data cleanup can stall progress, Freshworks’ unified data layer integrates service, assets, and enterprise knowledge to give AI Agents the context they need to execute agentic workflows immediately, bypassing the manual mapping that typically slows down AI deployments.