CenturyPly reclaims 30% of IT workload and turns operations into a strategic growth engine using ManageEngine solutions

Century Plyboards India Limited has successfully unified its IT operations on an integrated platform from ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corporation. Century Ply has reclaimed 30% of their IT workload, eliminating over 50 daily help desk calls, and automating the onboarding of 70–100 employees every month.

The announcement reflects a challenge common to fast-growing Indian enterprises. India’s workplace transformation market is projected to grow at 18.83% CAGR through 2030, driven by rapid workforce expansion and digital adoption. For CenturyPly, managing a growing workforce on fragmented IT tools created a compounding operational burden, which ManageEngine’s unified platform was deployed to resolve.

“Our teams wanted a solution with collaboration between applications in a single platform. We needed outcomes that ensure business continuity and not just a list of features. With ManageEngine, we could stop application-hopping and start managing our IT as one unified ecosystem,” said Dinesh Naskar, head of IT infrastructure at CenturyPly.

With operations spanning multiple manufacturing plants and regional offices and a workforce growing by nearly 100 employees every month, CenturyPly’s IT team was absorbed by manual, repetitive tasks that left little capacity for strategic infrastructure work. Engineers were manually creating Active Directory profiles and email accounts for new hires daily, fielding over 40 password reset calls every day, and responding to data security incidents only after the fact with no real-time visibility into what had occurred.

“As India’s digital maturity grows, technology leaders are focused on delivering business objectives, not grappling with making the tools work. Organisations today are increasingly looking to simplify operations, improve security visibility, and reduce the burden of managing multiple disconnected tools. We at ManageEngine have stayed ahead of the curve, delivering a unified platform so our customers can take full control of their IT operations and security. As a trusted partner of CenturyPly, we are thrilled to see the outcomes it has achieved, and this motivates us to continuously improve our platform,” said Rajesh Ganesan, CEO at ManageEngine.

Key areas covered by the deployment of ManageEngine solutions

CenturyPly partnered with ManageEngine to consolidate identity management, security auditing, and endpoint operations into a single platform.

By consolidating identity management, endpoint operations, security auditing, and service management into a unified platform, CenturyPly was able to streamline IT operations, improve visibility, and free up teams to focus on higher-value strategic initiatives.

Identity governance: ManageEngine AD360 replaced a manual, hour-long onboarding process with a single-action workflow. New joiner accounts, access permissions, and email IDs are now provisioned without manual coordination between IT and HR.

Self-service password management: Enabled employees to reset their own credentials without raising a help desk request. Daily password-related calls dropped from over 50 to zero, returning thousands of work hours annually to the IT team.

Real-time data security and audit: AD360 provided continuous monitoring of NAS storage, delivering instant alerts on file deletions and access patterns that indicate ransomware-like or unauthorised behaviour. CenturyPly moved from a reactive model dependent on backup restoration to proactive, real-time data protection.

Unified service desk and endpoint management: CenturyPly achieved a 30% reduction in IT support time after consolidating service management operations with ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus. Three changes drove the improvement: Zia-powered email approvals replaced manual follow-ups and reduced approval turnaround; a self-service knowledge base deflected routine queries, freeing technicians for more complex work; and a unified asset view delivered full visibility into the organisation’s IT infrastructure. The integration of ManageEngine Endpoint Central further gave engineers instant visibility into a user’s IP, hardware health, and security posture at the point of ticket receipt, compressing resolution times and replacing three-day manual asset audits with on-demand, single-click reports.

“This transformation has allowed us to shift from daily troubleshooting to focusing on technologies that add real business value. We are now better equipped to manage IT operations while strengthening our cybersecurity posture with ManageEngine,” said Naskar.

For Indian manufacturing enterprises managing distributed workforces at scale, CenturyPly’s deployment demonstrates that IT consolidation is a strategic decision. By unifying identity, security, and service management on a single platform, CenturyPly’s IT team has moved from managing day-to-day friction to building the digital foundation that supports the company’s next phase of national growth.