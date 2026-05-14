Dell Technologies introduces Alienware 15 gaming laptop aimed at broader gaming audience

Alienware has announced the Alienware 15, a new gaming laptop positioned as a more accessible entry point into the company’s gaming portfolio while retaining the brand’s focus on performance, thermals, and durability.

The launch follows the company’s broader strategy announced at CES 2026 to expand the Alienware line-up to cater to a wider base of gamers. Earlier this year, the company introduced the Alienware 27 240Hz QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW2726DM) as part of that initiative.

The Alienware 15 will be offered with both AMD and Intel processor options, including AMD Ryzen 7 260 and Ryzen 5 220 CPUs, as well as Intel Core 7 (Series 2) 240H and Core 5 (Series 2) 210H processors. Graphics options include NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060, RTX 5050, and RTX 4050 GPUs with support for NVIDIA DLSS technologies.

The laptop features a 15.3-inch WUXGA (1920×1200) display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 165Hz refresh rate. According to the company, the system supports up to 110W total performance power (TPP) for gaming and multitasking workloads.

Alienware said the laptop incorporates its Cryo-tech thermal architecture, which includes dual fans, three copper heat pipes, and a rear exhaust system designed to manage heat dissipation during extended gaming sessions. The device also includes a “Stealth Mode” shortcut key that switches the system from performance mode to a quieter operating profile.

The system includes an HD webcam with dual-array microphones, dual 2W speakers, a backlit keyboard with a full numpad, and a fingerprint-resistant touchpad. Connectivity options include HDMI, USB-A, USB-C, RJ45 Ethernet, and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

In terms of build quality, Alienware said the laptop underwent durability testing similar to the company’s flagship systems. The tests reportedly included hinge endurance cycles, keyboard stress testing, spill resistance, and drop testing from multiple angles.

The Alienware 15 is positioned within the company’s “Core” gaming category, below the Aurora and Area-51 laptop series that target higher-end gaming and enthusiast workloads.

The AMD-powered variant of the Alienware 15 starts at $1,299, while Intel-powered models start at $1,349. The laptop is currently available through Alienware’s official website.