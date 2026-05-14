HCLTech collaborates with Red Hat to deliver enterprise-grade AI infrastructure solutions

HCLTech announced a strategic collaboration with Red Hat to deliver enterprise-grade AI infrastructure for organisations accelerating their AI adoption journeys. This collaboration strengthens HCLTech’s AI Factory solution ecosystem, which brings together global technology leaders to provide best-in-class AI Infrastructure solutions to its clients.

The HCLTech AI Factory with Red Hat, built on Red Hat AI Enterprise, provides an integrated foundation for running AI workloads consistently across on-premises, cloud and edge environments. The solutions are designed to improve infrastructure efficiency and reduce inference costs through model optimisation, distributed serving and unified operations, while offering an enterprise-grade data foundation with governance and lineage to support reliable AI operations at scale.

“Enterprises are moving beyond experimentation to operationalising AI across their core businesses,” said Rampal Singh, Senior Vice President and Global Business Head – Hybrid Cloud Business Unit at HCLTech. “The HCLTech AI Factory with Red Hat is designed to help organisations industrialise AI, bringing together the right foundational building blocks to translate AI investments into measurable business outcomes.”

“The launch of HCLTech AI Factory, powered by Red Hat AI Enterprise, is a significant milestone in bringing enterprise-grade AI to our customers,” said Ryan King, Vice President, AI and Infrastructure Partners at Red Hat. “By building on the trusted foundation of Red Hat AI Enterprise and our full portfolio of enterprise-grade, AI-optimised open source software, HCLTech is providing organisations with a unified, scalable platform to deploy and manage their critical AI workloads consistently, from the core data centre to the edge. This collaboration helps enterprises industrialise AI, translating their investments into real business value.”