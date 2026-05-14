Dell Technologies launches Dell 14S and 16S laptops with on-device AI features and Intel Core Ultra processors

Dell Technologies has introduced the new Dell 14S and Dell 16S laptops, expanding its consumer PC portfolio with systems focused on AI-enabled computing, portability, and extended battery life. The laptops are powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and will also be offered with AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processor options later this month.

The Dell 14S and Dell 16S are equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors up to the Intel Core Ultra 9 386H and include integrated AI acceleration capabilities with support for up to 50 TOPS NPU performance. According to the company, the Dell 14S delivers up to 97% higher multitasking performance compared to the previous generation, while the Dell 16S offers up to 59% higher multitasking performance over its predecessor.

Both systems are positioned as Copilot+ PCs, enabling on-device AI processing for functions such as video call enhancements, responsiveness optimisation, and power efficiency without relying heavily on cloud-based processing.

The laptops feature an aluminium chassis with a 15.3 mm slim form factor. The Dell 14S starts at 1.45 kg, while the Dell 16S weighs 1.76 kg. The devices are available in Celestial Blue and Frost Blue colour variants and include backlit keyboards, redesigned shortcut keys, and an updated airflow system intended to improve thermal performance and reduce fan noise.

On the display front, the devices are available with multiple panel configurations, including FHD+, QHD+, and OLED options. The QHD+ variants support refresh rates of up to 120Hz, brightness levels up to 500 nits, Dolby Vision support, and 100% sRGB colour coverage. OLED configurations offer 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage and enhanced contrast ratios. Both laptops also feature ComfortView and ComfortView Plus technologies designed to reduce blue light exposure during extended usage.

Audio capabilities include Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers and Smart Amplifier technology aimed at improving dialogue clarity and sound output for video conferencing, entertainment, and content consumption.

Dell claims the Dell 14S can deliver up to 24 hours of productivity battery life and up to 18 hours of video streaming. The Dell 16S is rated for up to 26 hours of streaming and up to 14 hours of productivity usage.

The company said the laptops incorporate recycled aluminium and plastics in their construction and are shipped in recycled packaging. The devices are ENERGY STAR certified and EPEAT Gold with Climate+ registered.

The Dell 14S starts at $1,269.99 in the US, while the Dell 16S starts at $1,319.99. AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processor variants are expected to be available later this month.