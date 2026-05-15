Hyderabad emerges as a GCC and AI hub, driven by QualiZeal’s 850+ workforce and 71% CAGR growth

QualiZeal has established Hyderabad as the nerve centre of its global delivery operations, with three Global Capability Centres, a workforce of 850+ engineers, and a 71% CAGR since 2021. The company’s deepening commitment to the city comes at a defining moment. Hyderabad today hosts 400+ GCCs, employing more than 300,000 professionals, along with a technology workforce of nearly one million IT and ITeS professionals and an innovation ecosystem attracting the world’s largest enterprises across BFSI, healthcare, travel, and technology. As that ecosystem scales, the demand for world-class Quality Engineering is scaling with it, and QualiZeal is at the centre of that demand.

The context is backed by research. A whitepaper co-published by QualiZeal and Everest Group titled “Reimagining Enterprise Quality: Leveraging AI-Infused QE Platforms for Competitive Advantage” identifies a widening gap between rising quality complexity and enterprise readiness, particularly as generative and agentic AI systems introduce risks including model drift, non-deterministic outputs, and explainability failures. With 58% of GCCs already investing in Agentic AI, and India’s GCC sector on track to generate USD 105 billion by 2030 against USD 64.6 billion in 2024, Hyderabad’s enterprises need a QE partner that can match that pace. Frost and Sullivan, which awarded QualiZeal the 2025 India Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition in the GenAI

Quality Engineering Platform category, has noted that the company’s platforms represent a next-generation approach to software testing that is data-driven, intelligent, and deeply aligned with customer success, a characterisation that speaks directly to the needs of the GCC ecosystem taking root in Hyderabad.

Pradeep Govindasamy, Co-Founder, President and CEO, QualiZeal, said, “Hyderabad has always punched above its weight in technology, but what is happening here today is different. The convergence of world-class talent, a rapidly expanding GCC ecosystem, and an accelerating shift to AI-driven software delivery has created a demand for Quality Engineering that is unlike anything we have seen before. We’ve invested deeply in Hyderabad through our India Capability Centres, platforms, and talent pipeline because we believed the city would emerge as a defining hub for Quality Engineering. As GCCs deepen their AI mandates and enterprises raise the bar on reliability and trust, QualiZeal is fully invested in ensuring that Hyderabad has the QE infrastructure to compete and lead on the global stage.”

QualiZeal’s Hyderabad presence reflects its platform-led approach to Quality Engineering at scale. Its integrated AI ecosystem brings together QMentisAI, a GenAI-powered testing co-pilot that accelerates testing cycles by up to 60% with ~95% accuracy, ValidAIte, an AI assurance framework aligned with NIST AI RMF and ISO/IEC 42001 to ensure trust, auditability, and compliance, and NexaAI, an enterprise AI development capability that enables organisations to design and operationalise AI solutions with governance built in. Together, these platforms enable enterprises to test, trust, and build AI responsibly while scaling GenAI adoption across complex enterprise environments.

This momentum has drawn the attention of leading global research and analyst firms, whose assessments reinforce both the scale of the opportunity and QualiZeal’s position within it.

Speaking on this, Ankit Nath, Practice Director, Everest Group, said, “QualiZeal’s balanced focus on advisory and implementation-led quality engineering services positions it as a reliable partner for enterprises seeking end-to-end testing transformations. Its continued investments in automation, AI, and data-focused centres of excellence, along with its proprietary QMentisAI platform and a growing pool of upskilled talent, enable enterprises to accelerate generative AI adoption in testing. Complemented by a good delivery track record and proof points in the insurance, travel, and transport sectors, these strengths have positioned QualiZeal as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s Quality Engineering Specialist Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025.”

This recognition is further echoed by Frost and Sullivan, which singled out QualiZeal’s platform-led approach as a benchmark for the next generation of quality engineering.

Echoing this, Heena Juneja, Industry Principal, Frost and Sullivan, added, “QualiZeal’s deep-rooted focus on GenAI integration and its independent QE model allow it to address critical challenges that traditional embedded approaches cannot resolve. Its flagship platforms, QMentisAI and QualiCentral, represent a next-gen approach to software testing—data-driven, intelligent, and deeply aligned with customer success.”

With a Vision 2028 target of USD 100 million in annual revenue from a current run rate of over USD 50 million, Hyderabad remains QualiZeal’s growth anchor. As the city’s technology story evolves, QualiZeal’s trajectory and Hyderabad’s are becoming increasingly inseparable.