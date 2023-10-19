Delivering Holistic Success for Oracle Cloud Customers: Gary Miller

Oracle has recently revealed the establishment of a new entity known as Customer Success Services (CSS). This initiative is dedicated to guaranteeing that customers derive the utmost value from their Oracle investments, encompassing aspects such as planning, activation, implementation, support, and any other essentials for their success.

Express Computer, The Indian Express Group recently engaged in a conversation with Gary Miller, Customer Success Officer and Executive Vice President, Oracle Customer Success Services to gain insights into the evolving trends in how customers embrace new and emerging technologies and the significance of services such as Customer Success Services (CSS). The discussion also delved into the changing expectations of customers from their implementation partners and the strategic decision-making between outsourcing IT services and in-house management. The interview explored the industry’s preparedness regarding skill sets and comprehension of customers’ business challenges, as well as offered advice for customers in the process of choosing their implementation partners.