MeitY and IBM collaborates to push developments in AI, Semiconductor, and Quantum areas

IBM, on Wednesday, announced joining hands with three entities under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The tech giant inked three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the latter to advance and accelerate innovation in the fields of AI, semiconductor, and quantum technology for India. The integration aims to accelerate India’s comprehensive national strategy for AI, improve capacities to become self-reliant in the space of semiconductors, and advance its National Quantum Mission.

MeitY, through the MoUs, will be able to leverage IBM’s expertise to build and advance India’s competency and scale its growth mission in AI, semiconductor, and quantum industries. The partnership will focus on:

IBM and IndiaAI – The Digital India Corporation (DIC), a subsidiary organisation of MeitY, aims to establish a world-class national AI Innovation Platform (AIIP) for India through this partnership. The platform will focus on AI skilling, ecosystem development, and integrating advanced foundation models and generative AI capabilities to support the country’s scientific, commercial, and human capital development in the field of AI.

AIIP will provide a boost in incubation and competency development in AI technologies and their applications for use cases of national importance. The platform would have access to relevant capabilities of IBM’s watsonx platform including the ability to use models in language, code and geospatial science with the intent to train models for other domains as needed.

Moreover, through the MoUs, IBM would now be a knowledge partner of India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). The tech giant will bring to the table its experience with ISM on intellectual property, tools, initiatives, and skills development. The move is aimed at promoting innovation in semiconductor technologies such as logic, advanced packaging and heterogeneous integration, and advanced chip design technologies, using modern infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has joined hands with IBM, as a part of the MoUs, to support the advancement of India’s National Quantum Mission by building competency in quantum computing technology, applications in areas of national interest, and a skilled quantum workforce. The move would umbrella workforce enablement; development of industries and startups; research and development; and quantum services and infrastructure.

On the occasion, the Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “Semiconductors, AI, and Quantum, these three technologies will transform the future in the coming years. They represent tremendous opportunities for our academic institutions, startups, and innovation ecosystem. The broader opportunity lies in creating a global standard talent pool in India, capable of taking advantage of the opportunities in quantum computing, AI, and semiconductors.”

Further, he congratulated IBM and expressed his gratitude for the collaboration.

While, Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India & South Asia said, “This collaboration reinforces our commitment to be the trusted partner for India in enhancing its innovation capabilities. Supporting the government’s efforts in building infrastructure, enhancing human capital, and knowledge creation in these three areas of technology will be integral to India’s digital transformation and economic growth.”

(With inputs from PIB)