Digital transformation in finance: Challenges and opportunities

By Mayank Gupta, CFO, CarDekho Group

In the ever-evolving world of finance, the use of cutting-edge technologies has been at the forefront of revolutionising the industry. The innovative approach has created distinct and secure services across the entire financial services ecosystem. Fintech companies have not only transformed the way financial markets operate but have also introduced exciting alternatives to traditional bank credit, such as crowdfunding platforms that are gaining popularity among individuals and businesses alike.

One of the key drivers of this transformation is the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. These advanced technologies have applications in various fields, from investment advising to fraud detection and customer support. As a result, tedious and cumbersome financial processes have become more streamlined, straightforward, and efficient. But digital technology lies at the heart of this fintech revolution, enabling lightning-fast information processing and communication.

Consider the realm of payments, for instance. With the advent of digital technology, the traditional hurdles associated with processing transactions have been virtually eliminated. A payment transaction involving withdrawing funds from one bank account and depositing them into another can now be executed seamlessly, with instantaneous communication to all relevant stakeholders. This remarkable development has paved the way for real-time settlement systems like RTGS and rapid payment methods such as UPI and IMPS.

Embracing a digital-first approach has become indispensable for success across industries. With digital payment options on the rise, customers prefer convenient e-commerce transactions. This digital transformation has fueled the growth of banking and online payments, leading to a substantial increase in UPI transaction volume and value. In July 2023, it reached a monthly value of INR 15.3 trillion, up 44% from last year and a monthly volume of almost 10 billion, up 58% from last year. UPI transactions are expected to breach 1 billion transactions per day by FY27, per a report by PwC India.

Digital transformation in India’s financial sector

The financial industry has been experiencing digital transformation in India since the early 2000s, marked by the introduction of online banking and ATMs. However, the pace of this transformation has recently accelerated due to improved digital infrastructure and rising demand for digital financial services.

According to a 2022 survey conducted by Mastercard, India leads the Asia Pacific region in embracing emerging digital payment methods, with approximately 93% of people making digital payments in 2021.

Additionally, a survey by McKinsey in March 2019 revealed that 94% of small firms in India accepted payments via debit or credit cards, in contrast to only 79% of large firms.

Furthermore, the Government’s initiatives, such as promoting a cashless economy through the Digital India campaign, have driven digital transformation in the Indian financial sector. The Reserve Bank of India has also played a crucial role in fostering the growth of financial technology by establishing key institutions and implementing regulations to ensure the advancement of the industry. Institutions such as Indian Financial Technology and Allied Services, National Payments Corporation of India, and the Institute for Development and Research of Banking Technology have contributed significantly to developing technological infrastructure, including INFINET, SFMS, the ATM network, and UPI.

In addition to infrastructure development, the Reserve Bank has prioritised financial access, data privacy, and security while mitigating emerging risks associated with new technologies. These efforts have resulted in the emergence of innovative financial products and services, ranging from digital payments and peer-to-peer lending to invoice trading and mobility payments, shaping the landscape of India’s financial industry in recent years.

Advantages of digital transformation

Digital transformation in financial services has brought numerous advantages and benefits to both customers and financial institutions in India.

Let’s have a look at some of the benefits of digital transformation in the financial services sector:

Financial inclusion: Digital finance has the potential to bridge the gap between the banked and unbanked populations. Financial services can reach underserved communities by providing them with access to mobile banking and digital payment solutions.

Enhanced customer experience: Digital finance allows for personalised and convenient customer experiences, enabling individuals to access financial services anytime, anywhere. Chatbots, robot advisors, and mobile banking apps enhance customer interactions, streamline processes, and provide real-time insights.

Fintech collaboration: Collaboration between traditional financial institutions and fintech startups fosters innovation and creates synergies. Partnerships and acquisitions enable incumbents to leverage fintech companies’ agility and technological expertise while startups access established customer bases and regulatory support.

Data-driven insights: The incorporation of AI technology in investment decision-making has the potential to revolutionise the finance industry. It enables investors to make better-informed decisions by analysing large amounts of financial data, identifying patterns, and predicting market trends accurately. Financial institutions can better understand customer behaviours, identify patterns, and offer tailored financial solutions by analysing vast datasets.

Cost-reduction: Automation and digitisation have reduced the need for manual intervention, leading to faster and more accurate operations. By leveraging artificial intelligence and Distributed Ledger Technology, financial institutions can automate routine tasks, minimise errors, and allocate resources effectively. Lesser human intervention reduces costs and minimises operational inefficiencies.

Challenges in the digital finance landscape

While digital evolution brings numerous advantages, it also presents challenges that must be addressed for sustained growth and development. The following key challenges have emerged in the digital finance landscape:

Security and privacy: As online financial transactions increase, ensuring robust security measures and protecting customer data becomes paramount. The threat of cyberattacks and data breaches requires continuous investment in cybersecurity infrastructure and stringent regulatory frameworks.

Regulatory compliance: The digital transformation has raised questions about regulatory compliance. Financial institutions must navigate a complex landscape of evolving regulations to ensure their digital operations are as per the law, including data protection, anti-money laundering (AML), and Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements.

Skills gap: The rapid pace of digital transformation requires individuals and organisations to upskill and adapt to new technologies. Bridging the skills gap is crucial to harnessing the full potential of digital finance.

Technological infrastructure: Building and maintaining robust technological infrastructure is essential for seamless digital finance operations. Financial institutions must invest in modernising their systems, integrating emerging technologies like blockchain, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing to enhance efficiency and scalability.

Conclusion

The financial sector’s ongoing digital transformation has revolutionised how financial services are delivered and consumed. This transformation has been driven by technological advancements, increased smartphone and internet penetration, and government initiatives. It has brought numerous benefits, including improved efficiency, cost savings, enhanced customer experience, and increased financial inclusion. Furthermore, the rise of fintech companies has disrupted traditional institutions and expanded access to financial services. However, challenges such as cybersecurity threats, data privacy concerns, and regulatory compliance issues need to be addressed. Technological advancements like blockchain and machine learning will further shape the sector.