How drones are empowering India’s Ascent in Global Aerial Innovation

By Prem Kumar Vislawath, CEO and Founder, Marut Drones

Recognizing the significant potential of drone technology in agriculture, the Indian government has taken a proactive stance. The initiative to empower women’s Self-Help Groups with drone technology underscores India’s emergence as a formidable global player in drone manufacturing. Policy shifts and governmental efforts have provided a boost to startups in this sector, capable of disrupting various multibillion-dollar segments and industries. With a focus on domestic drone manufacturing, India has transformed its agricultural landscape, impacting over 50% of the population dependent on agriculture. Access to drone technology is poised to revolutionize agricultural operations for women farmers while empowering rural entrepreneurs trained in drone operations. The broader implications of drone technology in agriculture, afforestation, and sustainable practices across industries and institution, it caters, highlight its potential as a transformative force for positive change.

In India’s drone startup ecosystem, responsible usage takes precedence over mere sales. Ensuring that drones are in the right hands for the right purposes has become a priority. Recognizing the importance of strategic alliances, the country seeks partnerships between fintech, AI, and drone companies in the drone sector to fully leverage the immense potential of drone technology. The goal is to position India as the global drone capital by 2030.

Reflecting this trend, Marut aligns with the Central Government’s vision with a belief that the entire ecosystem will flourish when drone services are operationalized in agriculture, particularly with well-trained agri-entrepreneurs proficient in handling and maintaining drones effectively. The utilization of drone technology in achieving afforestation goals like that of planting One Billion Trees through the ‘Hara Bahara’ Campaign, this exemplifies the positive impact technology can have on environmental conservation and sustainable practices.

