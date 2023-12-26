Exploring the Frontiers: PNB MetLife’s Commitment to Innovation, Agility, and Technological Advancements in the Insurance Landscape

In an exclusive interview with Express Computer, Vineet Maheshwari, Chief Strategy Officer and Interim Chief Information Officer, PNB MetLife India Insurance Co. Ltd., shares insights into the company’s dynamic approach to fostering innovation, embracing agile methodologies, and staying at the forefront of technological advancements. From cultivating a culture of experimentation to aligning technological initiatives with broader business strategy, Maheshwari sheds light on PNB MetLife’s commitment to operational excellence and customer-centric innovation.

How does PNB MetLife cultivate a culture of experimentation and optimise operational processes across different corporate functions?

At PNB MetLife, we actively nurture a culture of experimentation and innovation as a cornerstone of our organisational ethos. We champion inclusive participation, encouraging all employees to contribute innovative solutions, irrespective of their roles or departments. Our commitment to experimentation is reflected in the strategic integration of automation across vital corporate functions such as legal, compliance, and finance. This not only streamlines processes but also empowers our teams to explore new avenues for efficiency in their tasks.

Underpinning this approach is a holistic initiative aimed at enhancing customer care, scaling excellence, simplifying processes, and addressing issues with agility. Furthermore, this transition to agile ways of working, supported by comprehensive training and certifications, underscores our dedication to optimising operational processes. In essence, at PNB MetLife, we believe in creating an environment where innovation is not just encouraged, but embedded in the fabric of our corporate culture, driving us towards continuous improvement and operational excellence.

Can you share insights into PNB MetLife’s transition to an agile way of working, including the impact of Agile training and certifications on cross-functional team efficiency?

At PNB MetLife, we are actively steering towards an agile way of working, placing a strong emphasis on collaboration and integration between cross-functional teams. Agile training and certifications, including Safe certifications, play a pivotal role in enhancing the efficiency of our teams. These initiatives empower our teams to adapt swiftly and navigate the ever-evolving tech landscape, bringing about a transformative impact. This positive shift is particularly notable/evident in areas like technology projects and the execution of strategic initiatives. For instance, we recently demonstrated the effectiveness of agile methodologies by successfully delivering a best-in-class portal for our credit life business. Not only was it completed before time, but the cost was also lower than anticipated, underscoring our commitment to agile practices. Our commitment to agile methodologies aligns seamlessly with our broader goal of fostering a culture of experimentation and innovation.

Your perspective on the current trends and advancements in the field, particularly focusing on topics like efficient claim settlement processes and the ongoing digitisation efforts within the industry. What are your thoughts on these crucial aspects that are driving innovation and transforming the landscape?

In the insurance industry, trends like efficient claim settlement processes and ongoing digitisation efforts are pivotal. At PNB MetLife, we lead in these advancements. Our focus on cutting-edge technologies and commitment to innovation is evident in remarkable outcomes, such as a 98% digital onboarding rate and the introduction of a digital servicing AI bot-khUshi. These technological advancements not only drive innovation but also significantly enhance customer care. The exploration of cutting-edge medical technologies further showcases our commitment to transforming the insurance landscape. Looking ahead, we remain dedicated to staying at the forefront of these trends, constantly refining our processes, and exploring emerging technologies to ensure our customers experience the most seamless and efficient insurance services available.

How do you ensure strategic alignment and guide SPARK in the dynamic tech industry?

Ensuring strategic alignment for SPARK in the dynamic tech industry is a top priority for us. I provide clear guidance to SPARK through a dedicated strategy team, ensuring that every technological initiative aligns seamlessly with our broader business strategy. Emphasizing a culture of experimentation and innovation, we stay agile in response to industry trends. Our commitment to staying at the forefront of technology is evident in collaborations with over 50 external partners, including startups and technology companies, bringing fresh insights and advancements to SPARK. We have simplified and streamlined our processes to make it easy for some of these companies to work with us at speed.

How does SPARK ensure its technological initiatives align with broader business strategy, especially in a rapidly evolving tech landscape?

SPARK serves as the engine for technological innovation at PNB MetLife and is designed to align seamlessly with our overarching business strategy. Our strategic external collaborations with startups and technology companies prove instrumental in introducing cutting-edge technologies and ensuring that SPARK remains adaptive in the rapidly evolving tech landscape. This aligns with our unwavering commitment to continuous innovation and meeting the evolving needs of our customers.