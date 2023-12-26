How technology is reshaping healthcare in India – 2024 insights

By Hari Subramaniam, Founder & Director, LifeSigns

In the fast-evolving landscape of healthcare, India is experiencing a paradigm shift fueled by cutting-edge technological advancements. As we step into 2024, we can expect to see an incredible rate of technological advancements that will inevitably lead us to a new era of transformation. These advancements will not merely reshape healthcare industry but will also redefine human experiences by pushing the limits of what we perceive as possible, expanding our horizons. The fusion of technology and healthcare is revolutionising patient care, diagnosis, treatment, and overall healthcare delivery. This article delves into the recent developments that are transforming the healthcare landscape in India, along with the anticipated trends that will reshape the healthcare industry in 2024.

The transformative impact of AI in healthcare

With the rapid adoption of IoT and AI, we are witnessing the paradigm shift from a reactive to a proactive approach in healthcare, focusing on wellness, immunisations, and fitness. Predictive analytics can detect patterns and abnormalities by analysing historical and real-time data generated by IoT devices, offering remote patient monitoring (RPM) insights and enhancing clinical decision-making beyond medical visits. According to recent data, AI applications in healthcare are expected to grow at an annual rate of 45% by 2024, showcasing the industry’s increasing reliance on this technology. The integration of AI algorithms for diagnostics and treatment planning is streamlining processes, resulting in a 30% improvement in clinical efficiency and a notable reduction in diagnostic errors.

Virtual healthcare assistants

Virtual Healthcare assistants and chatbots have the potential to become personalised healthcare companions which helps by providing patients with immediate access to information and guidance. Patients receive accurate and tailored information on managing their conditions, which helps them to control their well-being. The research underscores their impact, revealing a remarkable 35% increase in patient satisfaction with automated engagement tools.

Remote patient monitoring

Remote patient monitoring, enabled by IoT devices, is transforming patient care beyond traditional healthcare settings. It facilitates early detection of potential issues, reduces hospitalisations, and empowers patients to actively participate in their own care. This not only enables timely interventions but also reduces hospital readmissions, ensuring a more connected and proactive healthcare system. In a recent survey conducted by Sage Growth Partners involving 141 executives and clinicians, the majority expressed intentions to either maintain or boost their expenditures on remote patient monitoring in 2024. Notably, 46% of the respondents indicated their anticipation to augment their budget for remote patient management in the coming year. RPM is particularly beneficial for individuals with chronic conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, or heart disease. It allows healthcare providers to closely monitor patients’ conditions and intervene early if there are signs of deterioration, reducing the risk of complications and hospitalisations. Remote Patient Monitoring can extend healthcare services to remote or underserved areas, providing access to monitoring and timely interventions for patients who may face geographical or logistical challenges in reaching healthcare facilities.

IoT-powered virtual hospitals

The concept of IoT-Powered Virtual Hospitals is gaining momentum, especially in regions with limited physical healthcare infrastructure. By harnessing the Internet of Things, these virtual ecosystems provide remote access to consultations, monitoring, and even certain treatments, bridging the gap in healthcare accessibility. Connecting remote rural clinics with a central hub hospital allows access to advanced diagnostic and treatment capabilities, effectively narrowing the healthcare gap between rural and urban areas. The integration of various devices, software, and improved connectivity from ambulances to hospitals enhances the entire process, with real-time data providing substantial value.

Potential of wearable technology in Improving Mental health and wellbeing

Wearable technology is not just about tracking physical health, it’s making significant strides in mental health awareness. Wearables equipped with sensors can monitor mental health indicators, fostering early detection and intervention for conditions like stress and anxiety. This holistic approach aligns with the broader movement towards comprehensive well-being.

Big data analytics

In 2024, Big Data Analytics stands out as a prominent trend in the healthcare industry, reshaping how data is utilised to improve patient outcomes, streamline operations, and advance medical research. Big Data Analytics is increasingly prevalent in various enterprises, yet medical organisations struggle to meet the information demands of patients, clinicians, administrators, and policy creators. Embracing a Big Data approach could facilitate the implementation of personalised and precise medicine, utilising individualised information delivered in real time to cater to the unique needs of each patient. Predictive analytics, a subset of Big Data, is revolutionising disease prevention. By analysing patterns and trends within healthcare data, providers can identify potential health risks and intervene proactively. It empowers healthcare professionals, researchers, and administrators with the tools to revolutionise patient care, enhance efficiency, and drive advancements across various facets of the healthcare ecosystem.

Intelligent ambulance

Intelligent ambulances are transforming emergency medical services by reducing response times and enhancing pre-hospital care. The time between an emergency call and hospital arrival is crucial, often determining patient outcomes. Studies have shown that significant mortality occurs during this period, with estimates ranging from 5% to 15%. This gap in the healthcare continuum highlights the need for improved pre-hospital monitoring and communication. Equipped with AI-driven diagnostic tools, these ambulances are improving survival rates for critical cases, making a significant impact on the efficiency of emergency healthcare. The ambulance may be integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT) devices and wearable technologies. This integration allows for continuous monitoring of a patient’s vital signs and health metrics, with data transmitted in real-time to healthcare providers, ensuring a more comprehensive understanding of the patient’s health status.