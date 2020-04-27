How Do You Utilise Your Time During The Lockdown?

Read Article

“I’m stuck in traffic” is a phrase most of us haven’t used in a while. The COVID-19 outbreak has kept us home but we can say we are happy not complaining about the traffic or under constructed roads. However, being at home for such a long period of time can start to feel unnatural making us restless to step out again. How do you cope up with the restlessness?

You indulge yourself in activities where you feel like you have ‘utilised’ your time well. Productivity is a great boost to the emotional and mental well being of a person. However, utilising your time also means things that you have kept hanging for a long time and should look at now- redundant tasks!

Here is what you can do to utilise your time during the lockdown:

Read and Discuss

To those of us complaining that we don’t read anymore, well, you have no excuse now. Your reading doesn’t have to restricted to novels, it can be any article you find interesting on the internet. Use up your extra time after work to read interesting things and discuss them with fellow readers. Now would be a good time to own a Kindle so you can purchase books online and to join an online book club!

Digital Housekeeping

It can be very annoying when your phone or laptop’s memory gets full and you have to sit deleting unnecessary items. This is your time to clean out your phone and laptop documents which you would otherwise find boring to do. You should also change your passwords and check up on your digital security measures.

Start a Blog

You are already using this time for introspection, why not use it to realise some of your other dreams? Blogging is the new way of expressing your art on the internet. You can start a blog about anything that you are passionate about. People are looking for ideas frantically at this time and your blog might just give them what they need!

Exercise with Digital Apps

Your health should have always been your number one priority and if it hasn’t, then now is the time. Gyms may be closed but there are so many videos on Youtube and health-related apps that could help you actually work on yourself now. No more excuses for being tired and forgetful. Get fit this lockdown and build immunity that is especially required to fight the virus!

Socialise on the phone

Once you get busy with work, it can be difficult to stay connected with your family and friends. Social media apps will let you reconnect with everyone and be around the people who matter to rebuild that bond. Participate in group conversations to make your presence felt and indulge in any online games or activities. This will help you feel connected to the outside world and give you the emotional support you need.

Online course

Online learning is a reality that was supposed to take the world by storm by 2030 but the virus has made it popular in 2020 itself! Acquaint yourself with e-learning platforms and learn new skills during the lockdown so you have something to look forward to. By adding more to yourself, you will be using your time in the best way.

A post-lockdown list

It is something most of us are already doing and it is very essential. Why? Because believing that the future is going to be good is all the motivation we need during this lockdown. The news flash can have a very negative tone as it states only facts and that can be very disheartening. To keep your spirits up and have a plan for the future, you must make a list of everything you want to do after the lockdown!

We have been taking a lot of things for granted and now that we realise it, we can only make it better from here. With digital resources in our hands, things have been rather easy that what could have been. Hence, using your time wisely is what will keep your spirits up and make things easier when you resume normal activities again.

