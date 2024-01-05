AI in the fourth industrial revolution: Transforming the future of work

By Lokesh Nigam, Co-Founder & Director, Kognoz

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is changing industries, economies, and the fundamental nature of work itself. It is defined by the confluence of digital technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced automation. AI is a revolutionary force at the forefront of this quickly changing environment, substantially altering the future of employment. The workplace is not an exception.

This fourth industrial revolution, known as Industry 4.0, is set to change how workplaces operate by replacing incumbent corporate structures with innovative disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain Technology, and others. Advancements have therefore had a direct impact on what is considered an appropriate set of skills to keep up in the current generation workforce. As per The Future of Jobs Report 2023, more than 75% of companies are looking to adopt AI technologies in the next five years.

The era of efficiency and automation

The most evident aspect of the future of employment will probably be affected by automation. An extensive fraction of work across several industries could be replaced by AI-enabled automation, according to a recent McKinsey & Company report. Remember that while AI may automate some professions, it also generates new ones. This may sound alarming.

For instance, to improve precision and efficiency, industrial processes are increasingly adopting robots driven by AI. When performing repetitive tasks, these robots have unparalleled accuracy, reducing the margin of error and increasing overall production. As a result, human workers are freed from boring, repetitive tasks and can instead focus on more important, creative, and strategic tasks.

Improving decision-making through data analysis

The ability of AI to process extensive data swiftly and accurately has empowered professionals in various sectors to make well-informed decisions. This data-driven approach to decision-making not only enhances accuracy but also expedites the rate of innovation. By harnessing AI’s data processing capabilities, professionals can make quicker and more informed decisions, propelling their organizations forward during this era of rapid transformation.

Personalisation and customer focus

By enabling unprecedented personalisation, AI is fundamentally altering the customer experience. According to a recent Accenture poll, 91% of consumers prefer to purchase from brands that offer relevant offers and recommendations. AI, with its recommendation engines and chatbots, can do just that. AI algorithms are used by e-commerce platforms to assess customer behavior and preferences, personalizing product recommendations to individual preferences. Chatbots provide real-time help and assistance, ensuring that consumers’ questions are answered quickly and effectively. This level of personalisation increases consumer pleasure and loyalty, establishing AI as a critical tool for organisations seeking to thrive in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The need for reskilling

The workforce must adjust in a world where AI is increasingly handling everyday duties. According to a recent World Economic Forum report, AI and automation breakthroughs will require reskilling for half of all employees by 2025.

Employers and governments alike understand the value of reskilling efforts. These programs teach employees how to effectively collaborate with AI technologies. Reskilling guarantees that the workforce stays adaptive and capable of taking advantage of AI’s capabilities. Lifelong learning and adaptation are no longer optional in the age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

AI collaboration: The future of work

The Fourth Industrial Revolution envisions a close partnership between humans and AI systems as it progresses. A recent IBM study emphasizes the substantial benefits of this collaboration. In healthcare, for example, AI supports clinicians in identifying ailments, evaluating medical pictures, and recommending treatment regimens. Collaborative robots in manufacturing work with human workers to optimise production processes.

Responsible AI and ethical considerations

As AI becomes more incorporated into the workplace, ethical concerns rise to the surface. Privacy concerns, algorithmic prejudice, and the societal consequences of automation must all be addressed. Companies and legislators must develop standards and legislation to ensure that artificial intelligence is used ethically and inclusively.

The function of artificial intelligence (AI) in the Fourth Industrial Revolution is revolutionary and diverse. It automates operations, improves decision-making with data analysis, personalizes consumer experiences, and mandates worker reskilling. Human-AI collaboration enhances capabilities and drives innovation.

However, as we navigate this change, striking a balance between AI-driven automation and human innovation is critical. Accepting AI as a partner in this journey is critical to realising its full promise of revolutionising the future of work. While there are challenges, the prospects afforded by artificial intelligence in the Fourth Industrial Revolution are large and promising. The workforce that survives in this period of rapid change will be the one that uses AI as a tool for innovation and growth while remaining responsible and ethical.