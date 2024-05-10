Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  CrowdStrike and Google Cloud Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform AI-Native Cybersecurity

CrowdStrike and Google Cloud Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform AI-Native Cybersecurity

NewsArtificial Intelligence AISecurity
By Express Computer
0 0

CrowdStrike  announced an expanded strategic partnership with Google Cloud to power Mandiant’s Incident Response (IR) and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services leveraging the CrowdStrike Falcon platform and the Google Cloud Security Operations platform. The partnership focuses on CrowdStrike’s market-leading Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) and Exposure Management solutions.

Cloud intrusions have grown 75% in the past year and adversaries are faster than ever, breaking into customer environments in as little as two minutes. To protect against modern cloud threats, customers need a holistic, intuitive managed security solution that eliminates complexity and serves as a force multiplier for security and DevOps teams. The combination of AI-powered Google cloud services and Google Cloud’s Security Operations platform with proactive threat hunting capabilities alongside CrowdStrike’s industry-leading protection delivers the outcomes customers need to stop breaches across multi-cloud and multi-vendor environments.

“When it comes to stopping breaches in the most critical moments of attack, CrowdStrike is the proven and recognised technology of choice. Our single platform, single agent architecture delivers the industry’s best protection while being the easiest and fastest to deploy,” said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer, CrowdStrike. “Our expanded strategic alliance with Google Cloud is a watershed moment for cybersecurity: powering Mandiant’s industry-leading Incident Response and Managed Detection and Response services with Falcon in concert with Google Cloud’s Security Operations platform – integrating the best technology with world-class expertise, giving organisations access to the protection they need to stop breaches.”

“CrowdStrike has been a strategic technology partner for both Mandiant and Google Cloud for many years,” said Dom Delfino, VP Global Sales, Google Cloud Security. “We’re excited to deepen the collaboration across Google Cloud Security with enhanced threat intelligence sharing, a tighter integration between CrowdStrike and Google Chronicle, our Hyperscale Security Operations platform and Mandiant Managed Defense, and the ability to deploy CrowdStrike Falcon to support Mandiant Consulting.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image