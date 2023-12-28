Express Computer

Breaking barriers in non-traditional industries: How women entrepreneurs are leading the way

By Srishti Dhir, Founder at Hub and Oak

In a world that is continually evolving, women are breaking all kinds of stereotypical barriers in every sphere of life and rewriting the narrative of success, particularly in non-traditional industries. As pioneers in sectors traditionally dominated by men, the women entrepreneurs are not just entering uncharted territories; they are leaving an indelible mark on industries that have long been deemed exclusive. There is no denying in the fact that women have made a notable mark with their presence in various different fields. Leaders of a country, domestic workers, and owner of a company, a car mechanic, or a pilot you name it; women are there. Similarly, entrepreneurship is no different. In India, female startup owners are the front liners in revolutionising the corporate world in the modern times.

Furthermore, businesses owned by women play a significant role in bringing constructive changes to society. Not only are they an inspiration to other women in the world, but they balance the growth of the economy as well. Gone are the days when women used to stay within the four walls of their home and had no individuality. Things have changed immensely for women entrepreneurs and this change has brought a plethora of benefits to civilisation.

Growing Numbers of Women Entrepreneurs in India

In the last few years, a significant growth has been seen in the numbers of women entrepreneurs in India. All thanks to the support of government and other bureaucrats who have taken several commendable initiatives to encourage female startup owners. Initiatives like the Stand-Up India scheme and the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) by the Indian government motivated lakhs of budding women entrepreneurs to make a mark of themselves. With fresh opportunities and innovative government schemes, more and more women are taking up entrepreneurship in India. They are now breaking barriers and venturing into diverse fields, such as technology, healthcare, e-commerce, real estate and others.

However, when it comes to the realty sector, a lot of ground still needs to be covered by the women owing to prevalent perception and gender-based differential growth trajectories. But as they say, great things never come from comfort zones. Women entrepreneurs in the real estate industry are continuously proving their mettle and stepping up their game with each passing day.

What Lies In The Future?

Ultimately, the growth of any sector in India, be it real estate or e-commerce or any other industry, cannot be achieved without the equal contribution of half of the talent pool available. Therefore, it goes without saying that the startup ecosystem in India has much to gain by being more accommodative towards women entrepreneurs.

With ongoing government policies, educational schemes, access to media and corporate culture, women in India can now dream and work to be a part of a global entrepreneurial system. This will inspire other businesswomen to venture outside their house’s four walls.

