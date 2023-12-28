Web Werks Data Centers India Appoints SupertronVAD Venture as its Value-Added Distributor

Web Werks Data Centers India has announced the appointment of Supertron Electronics Pvt. Ltd. (VAD Venture) as its Value-Added Distributor as a part of its strategy to leverage strategic alliances and develop reseller-based partnerships to drive Enterprise sales.

70% of Supertron VAD’s business is exclusive, indicating that exclusivity constitutes a fundamental strength for SupertronVAD. As a result, all resellers and dealers are obligated to purchase products exclusively from Supertron VAD within a designated territory. Furthermore, the company functions as a fulfillment centre for those resellers and System Integrators. Additionally, Supertron VAD’s robust supply chain system and Pan-Indian presence constitute strength.

“At Web Werks, we estimate that over 50% of our domestic enterprise revenues will be driven by the partner eco-system. I am delighted to announce SupertronVAD venture as our value-added distributor to lead this effort. I am quite confident that with SupertronVAD, we’ll be able to build a world-class partner ecosystem in India & beyond. Organisations across industries are in the midst of digital transformation and looking to cloud solutions for business growth, utilising our solutions will help them to achieve cost savings, enhanced security and agility for operations. Together with SupertronVAD, we aim to provide an end-to-end solution to organisations in their digital transformation journey.” Amit Agrawal, Chief Business Officer, Web Werks Data Centers India.

Since its inception, Web Werks has helped hundreds of organisations accelerate their Digital Transformation milestones through its cohesive range of Colocation, Cloud Computing, Networking, and Managed Services. Strategically located across the major commercial hubs of India, Web Werks operates an ever-growing ‘String of Digital Pearls’ of 6 advanced Tier III Data Centers in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad with more coming up in Chennai and Kolkata.

Debraj Dam, Chief of Value Added Distribution, Supertron said “The India Data Center Market size is expected to grow from USD 6.12 billion in 2023 to USD 10.89 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.22% during the forecast period (2023-2028), and it’s fit in our natural progression in our growth journey to offering world-class Iron Mountain’s WebWerks Data Centers India solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure colo data centers, cloud services offerings to our CIB partner community in our Data Center and software domain. It will further solidify our commitment to our partner ecosystems and their customer’s leadership position and also reinforce our position with our strong partner network in Asia Pacific and Middle East market demand to power their cloud journey through this partnership. With the WebWerks our partners will also be able to leverage Nutanix Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) along with our other integrated solutions.”