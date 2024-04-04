Bridging the gap: How AI elevates the human touch in HR leveraging AI to help us get to “Thank God it is Monday!”

By Bharathan Prahalad, Vice President – Human Resources, MSys Technologies

AI can significantly enhance the capabilities of Human Resource (HR) departments by equipping them with collection, analysis, and evaluation capabilities of the function to the next level. The digital revolution is transforming every facet of our lives including acquiring, building, and managing human resources among others. The exceptional capabilities that Artificial Intelligence (AI) brings to the table are exceptional and by blending together Machine Learning (ML) and Big Data, the technology can supply HR professionals with transformative and dynamic concoctions of insights and capabilities. AI presents a powerful opportunity to elevate the human touch in HR by automating mundane tasks, freeing HR professionals to focus on strategic

initiatives, and fostering meaningful employee relationships. Contrary to speculation that AI might replace HR professionals altogether, the reality is far more nuanced and here’s complete details on how the use of AI is changing the very tenets of operations in the human resource departments.

Recognising human complexity: AI as a simplifying force

The human element is complex. Employees come with diverse skills, experiences, and emotions. Traditional HR methods may struggle to handle such a wide scale variability and often result in impersonal, one-size-fits-all approach. AI excels at analyzing vast data and identifying patterns, empowering HR to achieve higher levels of efficiency and effectiveness in their operations:

● Next-Gen talent acquisition: AI can help streamline resume screening. For some roles you can have an AI bot that conducts preliminary screening/ interview, freeing HR for deeper candidate evaluation.

● Predictive performance management: AI can analyse performance data to predict potential areas for improvement and potential areas of strength that could be mapped to manage the performance and productivity challenges. AI can also help organisations to offer employees with real time feedback and connect with organisational goals beyond the purview of their current role.

Leveraging AI for a personalised employee journey

The rise of AI paves the way for a more customised journey for employee catering to their individual needs and preferences. AI-powered chatbots can offer 24/7 assistance on company policies, benefits, and frequently asked questions. Additionally, AI can personalise onboarding programs to cater to an employee’s specific roles and skill sets.

AI unlocks employee’s full potential and enhances employee satisfaction by providing personalised learning and development opportunities. Furthermore, AI can analyze employee data to identify potential pathways for reskilling or upskilling opportunities. This allows HR to offer targeted training programs that help employees maintain relevance for being part of the organisation’s key battles where they can add value and also map their potential to possible future roles that they can take up.

Pattern recognition for talent development and management

AI’s pattern recognition in employee data is a potent talent management tool.Analyzing past performance data can identify traits and career paths linked to success. This insight can be used to:

● Targeted talent acquisition strategies: By understanding the skill-sets and experiences of high performers and potential cultural fit, HR teams can tailor their recruitment efforts to attract talent with a higher likelihood of long-term success.

● Micro-learning and development: AI creates tailored micro-learning modules from an employee’s performance data and skill gaps. Customised learning styles enhance engagement and effectiveness compared to traditional training.

● AI-powered mentorship & COE matching: AI algorithms can analyze data points to match employees with suitable mentors and COEs (Centre of Excellence) within the organisation, enabling an accelerated path for both knowledge transfer and skills / career development opportunities.

Connecting performance to revenue

AI empowers organisations to link employee performance directly to business outcomes. By analyzing performance data alongside engagement, collaboration patterns, customer satisfaction, and sentiment analysis, HR professionals can gain crucial insights into employees behaviour to drive success. This human-centered AI approach ensures the use of ethical, transparent algorithms that empower employees to thrive.

AI for understanding engagement beyond surveys

Employee engagement remains a crucial factor in organisational success. However, accurately gauging engagement levels can be challenging. It is important to understand that Hard Engagement (Skip Level Meetings, Coaching and Mentoring Sessions “Stay Interviews” etc.) is as important as Soft Engagement (Fun@work, Company Events & Employee Getogethers etc.). The combination of both act as an important source to capture insights on whether Employee Engagement initiatives are having a positive impact on the Employee Experience and the Performance of Teams and the Organisation. Traditional HR methods like surveys may not capture the complete picture and it’s exactly where the application of AI excels:

● Sentiment analysis for deeper insights: AI delves deeper than surveys, analysing trends in internal platforms, project tools, and anonymised social media data. This proactive approach helps HR address engagement and culture issues effectively.

● Predictive analytics for proactive intervention: AI predicts employee burnout by

analysing communication patterns and work habits. This enables HR to offer timely

support, such as mental health resources and workload adjustments, to prevent burnout

and keep the employee turnover rate under control.

Conclusion: A human-AI collaboration for the future of HR

The future of HR isn’t about replacing humans with AI but leveraging both the strengths of Human Potential & AI together. AI automates tasks, analyzes data, and shows trends, and patterns, while HR professionals use their emotional intelligence and functional expertise to interpret AI insights to deliver better career experiences to employees. This holistic approach, in turn, leads to striking long-term relationships where human potential is maximised in a high trust environment.

HR as strategic partners

Freed from repetitive tasks, HR now has the potential to accelerate the journey in becoming a strategic partner, focusing on better aligning HR goals to Business goals. By embracing AI, HR elevates its role, helping the business to grow faster than the market and create and sustain a workplace where Collaborative High Performance is celebrated in a Fun High Energy Transparent Environment that brings out the best in them……. A place where they truly experience and enjoy the feeling of …“Thank God it is Monday”!