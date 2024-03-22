Express Computer

Cloud revolution 2.0- India’s cloud computing soars to new heights in 2024 and beyond

By Jay Ranjeet Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Airrchip

In the dynamic landscape of global economics, India emerges as a beacon of promise, poised to ascend as the world’s third-largest economy. Central to this ascent is the country’s robust embrace of digital transformation, spearheaded by a monumental paradigm shift towards inclusivity in digital, financial, and AI realms. At the heart of this transformation lies cloud computing, democratizing access to these pivotal technologies for over a billion people.

India’s journey towards digital empowerment is intricately intertwined with the proactive role of the government. With landmark initiatives such as Aadhaar, UPI, and DigiLocker, India boasts one of the most evolved Government-to-Citizen service models globally. Cloud adoption serves as the linchpin in this digital evolution, facilitating the seamless delivery of services and fostering innovation across sectors.

The widespread adoption of cloud technology catalyzes transformative changes across various sectors, particularly in financial inclusion, e-commerce, and judicial services. Initiatives like the National e-commerce and Digital Industrial Policies, along with projects such as eCourt, underscore India’s commitment to leveraging cloud capabilities for inclusive growth.

Moreover, the burgeoning Open Banking Ecosystems, fueled by cloud solutions, foster collaboration between traditional banks and FinTech firms, amplifying access to financial services. Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platforms, powered by blockchain and cloud infrastructure, promise to revolutionise traditional financial systems, while RegTech advancements ensure compliance in a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape.

In tandem with these advancements, enterprises are harnessing the power of cloud to innovate and launch new products, driving economic growth. India’s transition towards becoming cloud-native is bolstered by a fertile talent base and a growing demand for cloud expertise. As organisations mature, they increasingly embrace specialized cloud solutions tailored to their industry, domain, and sustainability needs.

The implications of cloud computing extend far beyond technological innovation; they hold the potential to significantly boost India’s GDP. By providing indispensable storage and computational resources, cloud computing fuels the adoption of emerging technologies like Generative AI, further enhancing productivity and competitiveness.

In conclusion, cloud computing emerges as the cornerstone of India’s digital resurgence, underpinning inclusive growth and economic prosperity. As India continues its march towards global prominence, the transformative power of cloud computing will remain central to shaping its future trajectory.

