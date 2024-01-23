Democracy 2.0: How AI and social media impact Indian elections

Dr. R.M.Chitnis, (Vice-Chancellor, MIT World Peace University)

India is gearing up to celebrate the festival of democracy, where the fate of 130 crore people will be decided. We have already seen the impact of social media in the last two elections (2014 and 2019), but this time it will be a different game altogether with the emergence of AI. Recently, our university hosted its annual marquee event, Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad, where a dedicated session was on AI, Social Media and Democracy. We tried to unveil

the challenges posed by AI in front of the 10,000 student delegates from across

the country.

With the technological progression and digital revolution, internet accessibility has reached Indian villages. High-speed internet is available at a very affordable price and social media platforms are free to use, making it a perfect medium for a voter reachout. But the integration of AI and social media has made it more lethal. We already had a glimpse of this a few months ago, when the deep fake video of the Indian Prime Minister went viral on social media.

This is a serious threat to the functioning of democracy, as it can be used to manipulate voters and their behavior. We have already seen this in the US elections, where the famous Cambridge Analytica scandal occurred. AI adds more edge to it, which can affect the electoral process.

Challenges for Democracy

Social media is growing with each passing day. Though the government has developed digital media regulations, social media is still like an uncontrolled bull. All social media platforms are using AI-powered algorithms for better user experience. These algorithms are becoming more and more influential in determining political tactics. With this help, political parties can identify voter preferences, customised messages, and optimised campaign plans by analysing large datasets. This further escalates with the creation of Echo Chambers.

Voters may thus find themselves in solitary informational bubbles that restrict their exposure to other viewpoints and may affect their choices and preferences while voting. Fake videos and news are another threat. Deep fake videos created with the help of AI can intimidate voters with false information. These videos can be used to malign the image of any political leader of the opposition party. Also, there is a possibility of the usage of the photos and voices of some influential people to misguide voters.

Fake news has the potential to influence elections in many ways, ranging from polarising voters to creating communal tensions. Battling this misinformation is a challenging task for the Election Commission. It can go up to the level of creating security concerns.

With the help of AI and Social Media, there is a possibility of outside interference in the Indian electoral process. Terrorist organisations or Sleeper cells can use these tools to disturb the democratic process. They can use these platforms to manipulate and mislead young voters by feeding false information.

Looking at the Brighter Side

The other side of the coin is brighter, where AI and social media can help to strengthen democracy. We have already moved to technology-based voting with EVM and VVPAT. The Election Commission of India is also making optimum use of the technology with options like online voter registration and releasing the voter’s list on the website. They can use AI and Social Media to create awareness, and wider reach and address the grievances.

The election commission can use social media to disseminate relevant information like

important dates for the new voter registration, date and time of voting, etc. It can also be used to encourage first-time voters to participate in the democratic process. With the help of AI-based Apps like Bhashini, the information can be made available in multiple Indian languages. This will be helpful for the deprived sections of the society.

The AI-based chatbot can be introduced on the Election Commission’s website to address the grievances. With the help of fact-checking tools, AI algorithms can work to separate the real news from the false noise. However, the battle against misinformation is a complex one that calls for a deft balancing act between upholding free speech and halting the faltering of the truth.

Today, we are living in an era where technological evolution is inevitable. It is practically impossible to control and regulate the usage of social media in a country as big as India. So we should look for a solution when we can’t eliminate the problem. These technologies present challenges to the fundamental tenets of democracy even as they provide hitherto unheard-of prospects for efficiency and outreach. Maintaining democratic principles whilst

utilising technology for advancement calls for significant thought and constant ethical examination. The proper integration of social media and AI will influence political discourse and decision-making for years to come as Bharat moves towards the Amrit Kaal of its democracy.