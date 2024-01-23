UiPath expands customer leadership with appointment of Pradeep Kumar as Senior Vice President of services and customer success

Express Computer

UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, announced Pradeep Kumar is joining the company as Senior Vice President of Services and Customer Success. Reporting to Chief Customer Officer Kelly Ducourty, Kumar will lead the company’s strategic initiatives to enable customer success through unparalleled support and execution of digital transformation goals with the UiPath Business Automation Platform.

Most recently, Kumar worked as Senior Vice President and General Manager, HPE Services at Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, where he led the HPE services business to assist companies with accelerating digital transformation. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President of Global Shared Delivery at HPE, a worldwide organisation responsible for delivering solutions and services to HPE customers.

At UiPath, Kumar is a critical partner to customers worldwide, aiming to help them achieve breakthrough business outcomes, increase their competitive advantage, and build operational excellence in automation at scale.

“As our more than 10,000 customers worldwide transform through AI and automation, our ability to support every step of their journey toward remarkable business outcomes is paramount,” said Ducourty. “Pradeep serves an essential role in our commitment to deliver exceptional customer experiences, and our unified Services and Customer Success team under his leadership will enable our customers to achieve their goals faster. Pradeep’s impressive background in customer success will drive meaningful and impactful journeys for our customers as they build greater capacity for AI- and automation-first business processes.”

“I am thrilled to join UiPath, which I believe is at the nexus of revolutionary change as businesses strive to become leaders in their own right through AI and automation,” said Pradeep Kumar. “I am passionate about building high-performing teams in customer-centric environments and working side by side with customers to collaborate on shared goals and exceed their expectations. We have an incredible opportunity to add value to our customers as they scale and grow, and I look forward to ensuring every customer achieves success with the UiPath platform.”

Kumar earned a Master of Business in finance from Monash University in Australia and is a member of the Chartered Management Accountants of the United Kingdom.

