DevOps Predictions for 2023

By Kavita Vishwanath, GM JFrog India

The Emergence of More Open Source Program Offices

Compliance has been the primary focus of open source program offices (OSPOs). Given the increased attention being paid to software supply chain security, it’s more crucial than ever for someone to be in charge of a programme and manage the organisation’s safe usage of open-source software. OSPOs have the opportunity to assume greater control of the curation of open-source libraries and packages.

Focus on the Secure Use of AI-Aided Coding

The importance of safeguarding the software supply chain from developer to deployment, as well as how modern enterprises do so as the number of connected devices grows fast.

Containers will continue to Rule

The overall transition to the cloud and acceptance of K8s will increase as the variety, volume, and size of software packages grows, fueled by developments in cryptocurrencies, metaverse, gaming, and blockchain, among others.

DevOps will further strengthen its momentum

The DevOps market is expected to grow by $6.38 billion to $14.8 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 12.1%. This growth will be driven by the adoption of cloud-based technologies and automation tools, which are being adopted by startups as well as large enterprises worldwide.

The Rise of 5G & its impact on IoT & DevOps: 5G networks will be adaptable and modular, using technologies such as software-defined networks (SDN), cloud-native computing, and cloud radio access networks (cloud RAN). A flexible architecture allows for the expansion of overall network capacity as needed, completing the standardisation of application programming interfaces (APIs) towards underlying infrastructure, which will be critical for automatic access to a heterogeneous network.