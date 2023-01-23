Leading Retail and Fashion Brands Embrace Adobe Substance 3D Solutions

Adobe showcased Substance 3D solutions tailor-made for the retail and fashion industries and announced new customers including Amazon, Louis Vuitton, and Burberry. Adobe’s 3D design ecosystem includes five applications – Substance 3D Stager, Sampler, Designer, Painter and Modeler – that empower brands to reimagine their value chains from initial concept and prototyping to marketing, e-commerce and new immersive experiences for consumers.

The retail and fashion industries are at a critical juncture, simultaneously facing growing consumer demand for more products each season, and pressure to deliver more sustainable, efficient operations. Modern brands must efficiently and affordably scale their content creation capabilities while providing best-in-class customer experiences. Adobe’s Substance 3D applications are already trusted by leading game developers for digital content creation, and are now transforming the worlds of retail and fashion. Global brands including Amazon, Lowe’s Home Improvement, HUGO BOSS, Louis Vuitton, H&M, and Burberry have adopted Substance 3D to improve their product design and visualisation processes, as well as to accelerate the creation of digital content at scale.

Using Substance 3D applications, product design and marketing teams can more efficiently create and iterate new offerings without the need to physically sample and ship apparel, accessories or product catalogs. Photorealistic 3D prototypes and designs enable more adaptable development pipelines, empowering teams to focus on creativity. With considerable savings of both time and resources, brands can focus on driving new and innovative consumer experiences, including virtual fitting rooms, individually personalised e-commerce solutions and more.

“Adobe Substance 3D is an integral part of our 3D production workflow,” said Durai Murugan Veerasamy, Head of WW Digital Studios at Amazon. “The non-destructive workflow offers many advantages that help us create 3D assets that transform passive imagery and video into active experiences that customers can tailor to their own needs.”

“Adobe Substance 3D tools consistently deliver high-quality CGI imagery for our 3D models and Room Scenes. Utilizing their expertise and attention to detail, we were able to develop a streamlined process which in return has given us faster turnaround times and lower cost,” said Mike Gil, manager of the advertising production at Lowe’s Home Improvement.

“The benefit of applying a Substance material in CLO on to a work in progress and being able to change the parameters of the material on the go really sets a new standard,” said John-Daniel Isacsson, design process developer at H&M.

Adobe’s Substance 3D solutions for retail and fashion include the following applications:

Substance 3D Stager: Adobe’s fully equipped virtual studio enables designers to assemble full 3D scenes including assets, materials, lights and cameras. With infinite creative control, brands can create multiple customized environments to help online consumers realistically view products in context – zooming out to gauge the size of a couch, or zooming in to determine whether a texture matches their desired aesthetic.

Substance 3D Sampler: Real-life pictures are easily transformed into physically accurate materials and models with time-saving features powered by Adobe Sensei. To scale collections from season to season, designers can re-use popular fabrics created in Sampler to quickly expand product offerings as they anticipate new trends.

Substance 3D Designer: The industry standard tool for parametric material authoring enables the seamless creation of materials and patterns. When working with materials such as leather, apparel brands can choose color, grain direction and uniformity, degrees of roughness or smoothness, and wear level to bring the product to life.

Substance 3D Painter: Adobe’s go-to 3D texturing app helps designers achieve remarkable surface details with ultra-realistic Smart Materials. Brands can reproduce real-life material behaviors including sheen, tarnishing or clear-coating to showcase details on products such as footwear, from patent leather to extreme wear and tear.

Substance 3D Modeler: A flexible tool for sketching and concepting product designs in an intuitive hybrid workflow, combining VR and traditional desktop creativity. Brands can build virtual clay-inspired prototypes from scratch to create limitless designs – from new toys to headphones, handbags and more.

Substance 3D Assets Library: Integrated into and connecting all Substance 3D applications, the 3D Assets library hosts more than 15,000 customizable objects, lights and materials created by specialists and world-class guest artists, enabling brands to quickly develop and customize their ideal virtual runways, sets and studios.

“Our Substance 3D ecosystem empowers designers to texture and render easily and intuitively,” said Sébastien Deguy, vice president and head of 3D at Adobe. “As today’s retailers and e-commerce businesses need 3D tools to address skyrocketing demands for digital content, Adobe’s Substance 3D collection of apps for retail and fashion reimagines their content pipelines, unlocking increased creativity and efficiency for these influential industries.”

Girish Balachandran, Senior Director & Head of Digital Media Business, Adobe India said, “Customers’ demands for visual experiences are evolving constantly. To increase customer satisfaction, brands must stay ahead of the curve and create experiences that surprise and excite consumers. We are proud to partner with leading retail and fashion brands to help them in building customer trust with more visuals and interactive experiences so that they can have an informed approach towards their buying decisions.”

Transitioning to 3D content pipelines enables substantial reductions in creative production time, resources and carbon emissions. According to a recent Pfeiffer Report, companies can see a 90% reduction of hours and resources by using Substance 3D workflows in place of traditional physical photoshoots. Adobe’s recently launched Substance 3D Sustainability Calculator helps businesses estimate how transitioning projects to 3D will contribute to faster, more economical outcomes while conserving the planet’s natural resources. By reducing physical prototyping waste, designers can focus on what matters most: delivering compelling products and experiences to consumers.

During the National Retail Federation (NRF) Conference, Adobe showcased its growing footprint in the retail industry: Adobe is at the heart of the digital economy, with commerce solutions now powering over 85% of top 100 U.S. retailers.