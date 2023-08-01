Establishing harmony between Generative AI and Human Intelligence: How it can transform IT operations

By Sanjesh Rao, VP – Product Strategy and Innovation Digital ITO, Hexaware Technologies

In today’s fast-paced world, technology firms are faced with an almost existential question: how to combine technology with the human touch? Creating a delicate balance between the two will be crucial for their growth and success. And now, with the launch of affordable and powerful artificial intelligence (AI) tools, like Generative AI, the need to strike this balance has become even more pressing.

Generative AI learns from open-source content and historical data to create new and original output. Several commercially available Generative AI tools, such as OpenAIs ChatGPT, Microsoft Bing, and Googles Bard, have recently entered the market and these tools can automate various tasks that were traditionally performed by humans.

What’s more, with increasing investment and public adoption, Generative AI has become easily accessible on a large scale. This technology not only enhances creativity in a human-like manner but also makes it widely available. By 2030, AI is expected to add a staggering US$15.7 trillion to the global economy, with generative AI playing a pivotal role in driving this growth. As a result of this promising potential, IT companies in India are recognizing the value and seizing the opportunity.

They are now actively planning investments and proof of concept (PoC) projects in Generative AI to tap into the growing interest and reap the benefits. Connecting the dots: Generative AI and Human Intelligence While tools like ChatGPT and Bing are revolutionizing processes and amplifying efficiency, it is crucial to recognize the unique value that human intelligence brings to IT operations. Complex decision-making, innovation, and emotional intelligence serve as vital differentiators in the fiercely competitive market.

While Generative AI tools can handle repetitive tasks and streamline operations, when it is blended with the human touch it drives strategic thinking and problem-solving. To flourish in this new age, tech companies must develop strategies that emphasize the human element. Here are a few use cases that shine a light on how generative AI and the human element can have an impact on IT operations:

 Automation: Generative AI tools, like ChatGPT, are great at handling repetitive tasks and making operations smoother. They can automate operations like analyzing logs, detecting errors, and even generating programming code. This automation improves efficiency and reduces mistakes. However, its important to remember that while ChatGPT can generate code, it doesn’t fully understand the underlying problems or requirements.

Therefore, the code it produces may not always be the best solution. Having an IT team validate the output ensures the reliability and appropriateness of the generated data, emphasizing the significance of human insights in machine-generated content.

 Troubleshooting: IT operations teams often face challenges in managing data, automating infrastructure, and using machine learning for insights. Generative AI models can help by analyzing vast amounts of data, finding patterns, and providing recommendations for troubleshooting. However, having an efficient IT team is critical to ensure the accuracy and fairness of the training data and thoroughly test the models before deployment. By optimizing workflows and automating routine tasks, generative AI can streamline IT operations, boost productivity, and cut costs.

 Predictive Maintenance: Predictive maintenance is another area where generative AI

shines. Unstructured data may pose a challenge to traditional data analysis, but generative

AIs natural language processing capabilities can extract valuable insights from maintenance logs and technician notes. By analyzing historical data, generative AI can predict potential

failures or performance issues in IT systems. This proactive approach helps IT teams maintain the systems, prevent downtime, and allocate resources optimally. Moreover, generative AI can facilitate effective communication among IT teams by translating technical information into easily understandable language, even for geographically dispersed teams.

 Intelligent Virtual Assistants: Generative AI can power intelligent virtual assistants that interact with IT personnel and end-users. These virtual assistants provide real-time support, answer queries, and guide users through IT processes, reducing the need for human intervention. For example, they can automate IT alert notifications by monitoring system logs and sending notifications to the right staff members. This eases the workload on IT teams and ensures prompt attention to critical issues.

 Security: Enhancing security is another strength of generative AI. It can analyze network traffic, detect anomalies, and give early warnings of potential cyber-attacks, enabling proactive security measures. For instance, it can assist security teams in quickly assessing incidents and providing a list of potential indicators of compromise. Generative AI can also help with root cause analysis, identifying how incidents occurred, and guiding remediation efforts.

Shaping the future of work

The rise of Generative AI is changing the tech landscape as we know it. However, by leveraging generative AI to automate and enhance human intelligence, we can boost the productivity, efficiency, and innovation of IT operations. That said, as we embrace this collaboration, questions continue to arise regarding the future of work and how it will be transformed.

Thus, to navigate this changing landscape, upskilling the IT team is crucial. We must upskill and equip IT professionals, fostering adaptability and continuous learning. By doing so, we can create a future where AI and human intelligence work together in harmony, unlocking the full potential of both.