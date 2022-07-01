Express Computer


Home  »  Guest Blogs  »  How NBFCs are getting profited from API Banking

How NBFCs are getting profited from API Banking

Guest BlogsBFSI
By Express Computer
0 15

By Rohit Taneja, Founder & CEO, Decentro

Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) have played a crucial role in addressing the financial needs of millions left unserved or under-served by banks. With an increase in the cost of borrowing and recent regulations, they have shifted focus to niche target segments with innovative and personalised products. Opting and investing in new technologies and digitalisation in the last few years has powered rapid growth amongst NBFCs in India. The Indian lending industry is poised at an optimistic $100 billion by 2023.

Many new-age Fintechs have revolutionised and redesigned the entire credit segment by digitising the sub-processes of a lending cycle that includes pre-approval of loan applications, loan origination, loan management, debt recovery, and post-lending customer service. Today loan disbursals do not rely on salary slips. Salary spendings collected by digital footprint data points across segments and channels form the consideration. The impact is that gig workers without a regular and steady flow of income are eligible for a loan, and so are young working professionals who do not have a credible credit line.

This transformation calls for more technology-based advancements to onboard customers using seamless KYC verification, facilitating easy loan disbursal, collections, and real-time reconciliation. We have hardly scratched the surface of this massive technological prowess.

Application Programming Interface (API) is a recent trend in Banking and Financial Services. They are a set of general information that allows the admittance of software programmes. This technology enables Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) to share their data through a third-party application. APIs are transforming businesses by offering endless possibilities to banks and financial companies. According to a Research and Market report, by the end of 2024, the global API management market is expected to reach $6.2 billion.

As competition rises between traditional banks and fintech startups, banks have started opting for APIs to embrace a digital ecosystem and assimilate more globally. By embracing APIs, NBFCs are enhancing their services and rapidly adapting to the evolving demands of the customers. Banking APIs facilitate easy and fast KYC and onboarding, opening accounts (virtual accounts, savings or business accounts), fintech payments, debit cards, and launching BNPL products, This makes way for better business growth, customer engagement, and retention.

Advertisement

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

GET MORE INTERESTING TRENDS & PERSPECTIVES ON CYBER SECURITY

Download exclusive & informative whitepapers related to cyber security
VISIT NOW
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image