How techies can AI-proof their careers

By Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO, Learnbay

Certainly, there is no doubt that ‘Automation,’ ‘Artificial Intelligence (AI)’ and other ‘tech innovations’ are transforming businesses and the nature of jobs. It won’t be wrong to say that the world has experienced a conjunction of growth and uncertainty in 2022-23. One side of the world faces the rise of evolutionary roles with an aspiring future, while the other sees massive layoffs and turmoil.

Considering the current job landscape in the tech industry, the news of massive layoffs has hit everyone’s attention. A crystal clear depiction of the scenario entails that the techies with traditional and outdated skills are easily replaced with proficient ones. The significant worries over job uncertainty in the tech industry stop at one solution – ‘AI-proof Techies.’

Amidst automation, we all have experienced a gradual shift toward AI and its applications in every sector. Tech industry employees, irrespective of their job roles, have started worrying about their future with a fear of getting replaced by AI. As a matter of fact, high-tech companies are already involved in crucial job cuts around the globe and have laid off 201,776 staff so far.

However, a precise note states that the techies with limited skill sets face job loss threats since they pose a liability for the entity. Thus, it is crucial to remember that not all techies can be replaced by AI innovations; instead, the one with an AI-proof career can see a growing future.

Skills & Specializations to never stay behind the times!

Skills and specializations fuel the trending tech roles; hence, anyone proving a mismatch to the industry always gets out of the curve. To sustain in the changing tech industry, learning is the key weapon. Upskilling with cutting-edge technologies is the proven growth help that every techie must experience in a lifetime. Not only do chances of layoffs get reduced, but also you see a lucrative phase of career growth.

Here are some specialized skills that are required in light of the ongoing advancements in the AI job market —

● Enhancing programming and coding skills

● Adaptability and flexibility

● Cultivating interdisciplinary skills

● Learning the pros and cons of AI development

● Building and boosting ethical considerations of using data

Let us dive into some trending skills that AI-proof career demands-

AI & Machine Learning (ML): Upskilling with AI & ML algorithms will fasten your expertise in tech-driven industries. With AI, techies can offer personalized and innovative solutions to industry issues.

Data Science & Analytics: Every tech professional has basic programming or coding skills, but an advanced version to see through complex datasets and create

meaningful, complete insights from unstructured data sets proves to be an exceptional career specialization.

Software development and cloud computing: A thorough programming knowledge can be beneficial in handling big data and creating top-notch software programs. Having developed skills in both technical terminologies can be a valuable career aspect.

Cybersecurity and information security: The increase of data within industries has simultaneously proclaimed the importance of data security. To do so, human experts must create a robust security measure that can detect vulnerabilities and diminish the rise of emerging threats.

Upskilling – Enhancing your skills is a powerful way to secure your future

Upskilling is a powerful strategy that helps you to keep up to date with the ongoing technological trends and career opportunities. Here are a few points that prove how you can upskill yourself with the advancement in AI:-

● Staying updated with job opportunities:

Upskilling helps create an awareness of advancing unique knowledge and skills in the job market. With the continuous enhancement of skill sets, you can place yourself in a safe position that reduces the risk of being replaced by AI. You can quickly adapt to the changes in job opportunities and trends across various industries.

● Involving and collaborating in AI development:

Contributing to AI-based technologies and creating an effective collaboration in AI keeps you ahead of the competition. Developing skills that complement AI, such as problem-solving, decision-making, critical and creative thinking, etc., can help you achieve better future outcomes.

● Diminishing the skill gap:

AI-based technologies are prevailing and creating excessive job opportunities for demand for workers with significant expertise that complement AI. Continuously upskilling and enhancing allows for filling the skill gap for the demanded expertise skill force that requires both technical and human skills.

In short, AI-based technologies have created significant hype in the market. But the techies can still AI-proof their careers in the face of advancing technology. With continuous upskilling, AI professionals can easily safeguard and create an AI-proof career. Additionally, by comprehending the potential impact of AI, professionals can strategically position themselves for the long run in the AI market.