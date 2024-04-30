Denodo and Sonata sign partnership to help enterprises unlock data-to-value creation through logical data management

Denodo and Sonata Information Technology India Limited (SITL) have announced that they have entered into a partnership to provide Indian enterprises with advanced logical data fabric and data mesh capabilities. As part of the engagement, customers will have seamless access to cutting-edge solutions that will enable them to unlock greater value from their distributed data sets, streamline operations, and enhance decision-making.

Today’s enterprises struggle with establishing data infrastructures that can seamlessly handle the volume, velocity, and variety of data from different sources. This challenge is compounded by the rapid evolution of technologies like generative artificial intelligence (AI), which many organisations struggle to incorporate effectively. The key to overcoming these challenges lies in eliminating data silos and establishing a centralised logical data management layer enabled by data virtualisation. Such an enterprise data layer enables easy access to real-time data, regardless of location or format, while facilitating timely insights crucial for agile decision-making.

Sujit Mohanty, managing director and chief executive officer at Sonata Information Technology Ltd. said, “We are excited that Denodo has chosen Sonata as its Tier-1 partner to expand the availability of logical data management in India. Many organisations are still struggling to implement a data foundation that can scale across the increasing number of data sources and increasing volumes of data required in the generative AI era. Sonata has a dedicated data practice and proprietary Platformation™ framework. Our firms will help enterprise clients adopt data virtualisation and drive the institutionalisation of data-driven decision making.”

Ravi Shankar, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Denodo, said, “Sonata is well placed to help enterprises in creating and realising modernisation-driven hyper-growth. We are very pleased to partner with them in the India market to bring Denodo’s award-winning data management technology, supported by the most advanced methods for data integration, management, and delivery using a logical data management approach. Working together, we will enable our mutual customers across all industries to improve decision making, operational excellence, and regulatory compliance, with faster time-to-data.”