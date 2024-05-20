97% of jobs Posted on the WorkIndia platform are verified as genuine employment opportunities

WorkIndia, announces a significant milestone in its ongoing mission to provide meaningful livelihoods to the country’s 258 million blue-collar workers.

In the month of April alone, 97% of the jobs posted on the WorkIndia platform were identified and verified as genuine employment opportunities, underscoring the platform’s commitment to combating the pervasive issue of fraudulent job postings.

Fraudulent job postings represent a substantial challenge for blue-collar workers, particularly in light of lower literacy rates in this segment of the workforce. Recognizing this issue, WorkIndia has implemented robust technological solutions to ensure the authenticity of job listings on its platform. In April, only 3% of job postings were flagged and subsequently blocked as fraudulent.

The proactive measures taken by WorkIndia have resulted in the blocking of over 3,000 employers who attempted to post fraudulent, vulgar, or fee-charging job listings. These unscrupulous employers collectively attempted to post over 8,700 fake jobs, highlighting the magnitude of the problem that WorkIndia is addressing.

Commenting on the same Nilesh Dungarwal, Co-Founder and CEO at WorkIndia said, “WorkIndia’s purpose of existence is to provide meaningful livelihoods to the 258 million blue-collar workers of India.This segment represents the single largest workforce in the world that has not yet been disrupted by technology. Our platform is dedicated to leveraging technology to eliminate middlemen, fraudulent job postings, and vulgar listings, thereby empowering job seekers with a trustworthy platform for finding genuine employment opportunities.”

WorkIndia’s innovative approach to recruitment has revolutionised the job search process for blue-collar workers, offering them a reliable and transparent platform to connect with legitimate employers. By leveraging advanced technology, WorkIndia continues to set the standard for addressing the unique challenges faced by India’s blue-collar workforce.