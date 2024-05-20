Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  97% of jobs Posted on the WorkIndia platform are verified as genuine employment opportunities

97% of jobs Posted on the WorkIndia platform are verified as genuine employment opportunities

News
By Express Computer
0 29

WorkIndia, announces a significant milestone in its ongoing mission to provide meaningful livelihoods to the country’s 258 million blue-collar workers.

In the month of April alone, 97% of the jobs posted on the WorkIndia platform were identified and verified as genuine employment opportunities, underscoring the platform’s commitment to combating the pervasive issue of fraudulent job postings.

Fraudulent job postings represent a substantial challenge for blue-collar workers, particularly in light of lower literacy rates in this segment of the workforce. Recognizing this issue, WorkIndia has implemented robust technological solutions to ensure the authenticity of job listings on its platform. In April, only 3% of job postings were flagged and subsequently blocked as fraudulent.

The proactive measures taken by WorkIndia have resulted in the blocking of over 3,000 employers who attempted to post fraudulent, vulgar, or fee-charging job listings. These unscrupulous employers collectively attempted to post over 8,700 fake jobs, highlighting the magnitude of the problem that WorkIndia is addressing.

Commenting on the same Nilesh Dungarwal, Co-Founder and CEO at WorkIndia said, “WorkIndia’s purpose of existence is to provide meaningful livelihoods to the 258 million blue-collar workers of India.This segment represents the single largest workforce in the world that has not yet been disrupted by technology. Our platform is dedicated to leveraging technology to eliminate middlemen, fraudulent job postings, and vulgar listings, thereby empowering job seekers with a trustworthy platform for finding genuine employment opportunities.”

WorkIndia’s innovative approach to recruitment has revolutionised the job search process for blue-collar workers, offering them a reliable and transparent platform to connect with legitimate employers. By leveraging advanced technology, WorkIndia continues to set the standard for addressing the unique challenges faced by India’s blue-collar workforce.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image