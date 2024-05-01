Dalmia Transport selects Roadzen’s DrivebuddyAI to enhance fleet safety

Roadzen Inc., on 30th April 2024, announced that Dalmia Transport & Logistics (“Dalmia”) has selected Roadzen’s proprietary ADAMATICS technology platform, DrivebuddyAI, for its fleet operations. Roadzen’s strategic partnership with Dalmia will span five years. The selection of Roadzen’s technology was finalised after a comprehensive three-month validation process of DrivebuddyAI by Dalmia.

ADAMATICS combines Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (“ADAS”) using neural networks along with telematics technology and incorporates advanced safety features such as collision avoidance and driver drowsiness detection. Coupled with video-telematics, it enables real-time audio warnings and tagging of recorded incidents. This marks a significant move towards enhancing safety and operational efficiency within the fast-growing logistics industry in India.

Naman Dalmia, Partner at Dalmia Transport, emphasising the strategic value of adopting DrivebuddyAI’s ADAS, commented, “Roadzen’s DrivebuddyAI’s cutting-edge ADAS product has the potential to revolutionise driver management and real-time risk aversion through improved driver safety and behavior monitoring.”

“Incorporating DrivebuddyAI’s ADAS into our fleet serves multiple strategic purposes. We can easily identify new or risky driving behaviors and use the data to coach our drivers, helping them to correct bad habits and improve their performance,” he added.

Nisarg Pandya, Head of DrivebuddyAI, stated, “With ADAMATICS proactive fleet monitoring and coaching, we believe we can significantly enhance fleet operations and driver behavior over time. We are proud that, after rigorous evaluation, DrivebuddyAI was chosen over the world’s leading video telematics and ADAS vendors to partner with Dalmia. The rapid expansion of India’s logistics sector, which is heavily dependent on large vehicle fleets, also adds to the urgency of deploying these advanced systems for transportation and safety.”

Affirming the Company’s growing global reach, Rohan Malhotra, CEO of Roadzen, commented, “Our partnership with Dalmia reflects Roadzen’s increasing pipeline of global opportunities. It demonstrates our shared commitment to improve road safety and operational efficiencies for fleets.”

DrivebuddyAI, a subsidiary of Roadzen, is at the forefront of leveraging AI for enhanced fleet safety and insurance, offering innovative solutions like ADAMATICS that integrate ADAS with telematics. This groundbreaking technology is setting new standards for fleet operations and risk management in the transportation sector.