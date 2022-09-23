Innovation and Technology trends that will revamp the overall gaming industry of India

By Naveen Goswami, Head of Innovation at Witzeal Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Just as gamers at all levels push the boundaries in the games they play, they also expect game developers to incorporate emerging technologies to push the gaming experience forward. As game developers and enterprises gear up to capitalize on the skyrocketing demand for deeper levels of interaction, these new technologies are set to become more mainstream in the online gaming industry.

AR and VR

Today game developers are pushing their horizons to bring the games closer to reality and make them more challenging than ever with the help of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). AR and VR are two sides of a coin. While AR imitates artificial things in a real environment, VR creates an artificial environment to inhabit. In the coming future, by removing the need for a costly console, AR and VR driven games can appeal to a wider market of gamers who may not be experienced gamers or are just beginning to experiment with gaming.

5G technology

The Indian online gaming market owes a great deal of its tremendous growth to the increasing penetration of smartphones and affordable data plans. In a country like India which is home to nearly 500 million mobile users and second in terms of smartphone users in the world after China, the online gaming landscape is about to witness a sea change result with 5G or the fifth-generation mobile wireless technology. 5G enabled-mobile devices will provide graphics-rich, high-frames-per-second gaming experience almost anywhere, it will further fan the flames of mobile gaming’s popularity across India.

Cloud gaming

Unlike game consoles, cloud gaming moves content execution from the console to the cloud. Gamers are now able to access new games regardless of location if they have a stable internet connection, reducing the amount of time needed to acquire games, making the time-to-market acceleration dramatic. Since each of these services need extra bandwidth, ultra-low latency and ultra-fast throughput speeds, the advent of 5G will further push the storage, power consumption, and processing power away from the PC and into the edge cloud. This will also bridge the gap between the mobile gaming and mainstream gaming markets allowing more people to join in.

Metaverse

Online gamers are entering into the realm of Metaverse to experience next-level gaming. While Metaverse can either be centralized or decentralized, gaming companies are leaning towards decentralized projects since the future is decentralized. Online gamers can have a close-to-reality experience while playing games on the Metaverse platform where they can interact with other players, trade in-game assets, and even experience a physical sense of touch using haptic gloves and suits.

AI technology

Until recently, the kind of self-learning Artificial Intelligence — namely, the deep learning subset of the Machine Learning revolution — that has led to advances in self-driving cars, computer vision is gradually stepping into commercial game developing.

AI in gaming is not just about games that focus on AI characters. It is more about creating more responsive, adaptive, and challenging games through the use of artificial intelligence. Be it path finding, decision making, non-player characters, interactive stories or environmental conditions- AI is set to transform gameplay. Not just for the players but AI allows game designers and studios to perform data mining on player behaviour to help them get an understanding of how these gamers end up playing the game, the parts that people play the most, and what causes them to stop playing the game.

Blockchain technology

Blockchain’s utilization has exploded in recent years, driven by the pent up demand for progressive framework that can supplant the issues that exist in the traditional paper money system. But, blockchain isn’t just about money; in fact, it’s difficult to locate an industry that has not been impacted by this technology, and gaming is not an exception.

It is anticipated that in the coming years, blockchain will impact the way in which games are made, managed, and played in the future. Since blockchain games (also called an NFT game or P2E game or crypto-game) are decentralized, which means that the game is not owned and controlled by a central authority, but rather by the users, who possess digital assets and game objects can purchase, sell and trade, giving the game’s creator a portion of each transaction as a way of earning income.

Bottom line:

The possibilities for developing games are endless if developers accept the advantages of incorporating these emerging technologies into their games. In the foreseeable years, expect technological advancements to provide superior gaming experience at your fingertips.