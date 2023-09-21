Making the AI Pivot: Unleashing the Power of Modern Information Management

By Saurabh Saxena Regional Vice President at OpenText

In the fast-paced and data-driven world of business today, making informed decisions and staying ahead of the competition is crucial for success. It is extremely critical as data growth in India has witnessed an unprecedented surge in recent years, fuelled by rapid digitisation, increased Internet penetration, and the widespread adoption of smartphones. With a population of over 1.3 billion, India generates an enormous amount of data daily through various sources, such as social media, e-commerce transactions, and IoT devices. For the record, according to the annual Mobile Broadband Index released by Nokia, India’s per user data consumption has galloped from 9.5 GB in 2018 to 19.5 GB in 2022. In response to the data explosion, India has seen substantial investments in data centres to cater to the escalating demand for storage and processing capabilities. Leading tech giants and cloud service providers have invested billions of dollars in setting up data centres across the country.. The growth can be seen from the fact that the Indian data centre market has grown by a massive 48% over the last 3 years from 540 MW in 2019 to approximately 800 MW of installed capacity in 2022. A recent Avendus Capital Report has predicted that data centres will attract investments worth USD 5 billion and grow at a CAGR of more than 40% to reach a capacity of 1700 MW by 2025.

In this ocean of information, finding valuable insights is critical. Modern information management has emerged as a key enabler, combining advanced technologies and innovative cloud strategies to connect data, secure knowledge, and apply intelligence. And at the heart of this transformation lies Artificial Intelligence (AI), playing a pivotal role in analysing data and driving automation to run businesses successfully.

The Importance of AI in Modern Information Management

AI has emerged as a game-changer in the world of information management due to its ability to process vast amounts of data at unparalleled speeds and identify patterns that humans might miss. It leverages machine learning algorithms to learn from historical data and make predictions, enabling businesses to make data-driven decisions with greater confidence. By incorporating AI into their information management strategies, organisations can harness the power of data to gain a competitive edge.

Uncovering Insights with AI

One of the primary benefits of integrating AI into information management is its ability to uncover valuable insights from complex datasets. Traditional data analysis methods often fall short when dealing with the massive volumes of structured and unstructured data generated daily. AI, however, thrives on this abundance of data, using sophisticated algorithms to identify trends, correlations, and outliers. These insights empower businesses to make more accurate predictions, understand customer behaviour, optimise processes, and identify new growth opportunities.

Driving Automation for Enhanced Efficiency

Automation is another critical aspect of modern information management that AI facilitates. Tedious and repetitive tasks can be streamlined through AI-powered automation, freeing up valuable human resources to focus on more strategic and creative endeavours. From automating customer support through chatbots to optimising supply chain logistics, AI-driven automation enhances efficiency, reduces operational costs, and accelerates business processes.

Personalisation and Customer Experience

AI enables businesses to deliver highly personalised experiences to customers, making them feel valued and understood. By analysing vast amounts of customer data, AI algorithms can tailor recommendations, offers, and marketing messages to individual preferences and behaviours. This level of personalisation not only enhances customer satisfaction but also increases the likelihood of customer loyalty and repeat business.

Securing Knowledge with AI

With the abundance of data circulating within organisations, ensuring the security of sensitive information is a top priority. AI plays a vital role in modern information management by strengthening security measures. It can detect and prevent cybersecurity threats in real-time, providing proactive protection against data breaches and other cyberattacks. AI-powered security systems continuously learn from patterns and anomalies, adapting to new threats as they emerge, thus fortifying the organisation’s data against potential risks.

AI for Any User, Any Data Type, Anywhere, and at Any Speed

Modern information management powered by AI caters to the diverse needs of users, accommodating various data types and sources. Whether structured data from databases, unstructured data from social media, or multimedia data from IoT devices, AI can handle it all. This versatility extends beyond data types and includes the capability to work with data stored on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. The speed of data processing is also dramatically accelerated through AI, enabling real-time insights and faster decision-making.

Compliance and Governance with AI

In the ever-evolving landscape of regulations and data governance, AI helps organisations remain compliant with industry standards and government mandates. AI-powered tools can automatically monitor data usage, identify potential compliance issues, and enforce data access controls. This level of automated governance ensures that businesses can confidently manage their data while adhering to relevant laws and regulations.

Embracing AI as the Bedrock of Information Management

The AI pivot in modern information management is revolutionising the way businesses operate and make decisions. With AI’s ability to uncover insights, drive automation, secure knowledge, and provide personalised experiences, organisations are equipped to succeed in an increasingly competitive landscape. AI is the key enabler of modern information management, connecting data, applying intelligence, and leveraging the cloud to achieve unparalleled results. Embracing AI as an integral part of their strategy is not only a competitive advantage but also a prerequisite for sustainable success in the digital age. By making the AI pivot, businesses can unlock the full potential of their data, streamline processes, and remain agile in an ever-changing world.