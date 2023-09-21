ConveGenius develops SwiftChat Conversational AI Platform on AWS to Improve Education for 100 Million Students

Amazon Web Services (AWS) India Private Limited* today announced that Indian education technology (edtech) social enterprise ConveGenius has built SwiftChat, a conversational artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot platform for government schools and low-free private schools, on AWS. With the world’s leading cloud, SwiftChat aims to improve learning outcomes for K-12 school students using more than 53 conversational AI chatbots that deliver personalized learning content in 13 regional languages to more than 100 million students across India. Using the SwiftChat platform, which holds 124 million student profiles across 19 million devices, government schools can create omnichannel chatbots to deliver personalized learning, like curated videos and read-along content, through a single AI-enabled chatbot conversation. In addition to personalized learning, SwiftChat delivers teacher training and data-driven decision-making for school administrators, including the ability to observe and meet schools’ resource requirements to ensure a healthy teacher-to-student ratio.

India’s National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023 made personalized learning a priority, to help students across the country do better at school. With AWS, ConveGenius is helping state governments in India deliver Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), a centralized system at the state level to track student enrollment, participation, and learning progress. VSK provides access to study materials and supports 9.5 million teachers at 1.5 million government-run schools across India. Since its successful pilot in Gujarat, the VSK toolkit developed by ConveGenius – which includes multiple conversational AI chatbots on the SwiftChat platform – has been deployed in 14 states across India, including Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Uttarakhand. SwiftChat captures various data points from schools, providing the state insights around students’ learning gaps and effectiveness in areas like reading, comprehension, and arithmetic skills, and enables it to improve education at the school, block, and district levels.

ConveGenius migrated its SwiftChat platform to AWS from its previous cloud provider in 2021, which allowed it to rapidly scale to accommodate a 154-fold growth in its user base. ConveGenius also saved 45% in IT infrastructure costs by using Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), which offers secure and scalable compute capacity for any workload. The edtech worked closely with AWS to further optimize costs, including using AWS Graviton2 processors, which deliver the best price performance for cloud workloads on Amazon EC2. These steps collectively enabled ConveGenius to save 45% in IT infrastructure costs.

“SwiftChat empowers millions of students and teachers with personalized learning and data-driven insights, and we have been able to scale to more than 100 million students and achieve cost savings of 45% by leveraging cloud services from AWS,” said Jairaj Bhattacharya, co-founder and CEO of ConveGenius. “The chatbot platform is a game-changer for India’s education sector, offering personalized information and resources in multiple languages, enhancing teacher training, and enabling efficient resource allocation in schools. With AWS, we have rapidly built, scaled, and secured our solution to make learning more effective across India, and we look forward to building on AWS as we leverage exciting technologies such as generative AI to deliver more value to students.”

“India’s education sector is embracing innovations that provide a dynamic and personalized learning experience for every student. Cloud technologies, including the latest AI and data analytics tools, are breaking down the barriers of traditional classrooms and opening up a world of possibilities for collaborative learning,” said Pankaj Gupta, Leader – Public Sector (Government, Education, Healthcare), AWS India Private Limited. “ConveGenius’ innovative SwiftChat platform powered by AWS is re-defining K-12 education in India by making personalized learning accessible to government school children. SwiftChat is a robust catalyst for change, improving the lives of more than 100 million students across India, supporting the government’s vision to deliver inclusive and equitable quality education.”

To help deliver the e-learning solution at scale, ConveGenius needed an agile and scalable environment on which to host its chatbot platform. Using Amazon Redshift, a cloud data warehouse, ConveGenius can analyze school data, including student attendance, behaviors, preferences, profile information, and coursework, to suggest relevant action to be taken to improve learning outcomes. Using Amazon QuickSight, a cloud-based business intelligence service, ConveGenius creates user-friendly, customizable, and interactive visual dashboards that make understanding a vast array of school data easy for administrators and teachers. ConveGenius also uses AWS security services like AWS Shield Advanced, AWS WAF, AWS Key Management Service (AWS KMS), Amazon GuardDuty, and AWS Security Hub, running the company’s educational offerings in a compliant way while keeping student and school data secure.