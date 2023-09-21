Express Computer

CtrlS Datacenters appoints Mohit Pande as Chief Financial Officer

CtrlS Datacenters has announced the appointment of Mohit Pande as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The appointment will strengthen the leadership team with Mohit’s 23-year experience in the investment banking industry in the US and India.

In his new role, Mohit will be leading the finance & corporate development functions at CtrlS and will be responsible for expanding the company’s growth across India and international markets in a profitable and sustainable way.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman, CtrlS Datacenters, said, “We are pleased to welcome Mohit to our leadership team as we look to accelerate the growth of our business with the planned investments of over $2 billion in new datacenters and captive renewable power generation over the next 5 years. We want to keep pursuing our expansion plan, enhance the services we provide to our clients and set the standard for the datacenter industry.”

Mohit comes with a successful track record of advising Indian and global clients on M&A and IPO transactions and raising finances for high-growth companies. He is a renowned leader with a decade long experience each at Deutsche Bank and Jefferies, both in the US and India. He holds an engineering degree from IIT Delhi and a business degree from Wharton.

Commenting on his new role at CtrlS, Mohit Pande said, “I am very excited to join CtrlS at this critical growth phase of the company to capitalize on the overall digitization wave in India and the demand for AI/ML-ready datacenters. I have known the company for over 6 years now, and have great respect for what the company is building. I look forward to working with the leadership team and use my experience and skills to further support this incredible growth.”

