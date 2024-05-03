SunSource Energy commissions a solar power project for CtrlS, Asia’s largest rated 4 hyperscale data centre operator

Express Computer

SunSource Energy, has commissioned a Solar power project for CtrlS, Asia’s largest rated 4 hyperscale Data Centre operator. Under the terms of the agreement, the Noida Data Center of CtrlS is receiving clean power from SunSource Energy’s Open Access Solar power plant in Gursarai, Jhansi district in Uttar Pradesh.

This project will generate approximately 100 GWh of clean energy, offset over 94,640 tonnes of CO2 emission during its technical lifetime and will help CtrlS meet 60% of its annual energy requirement of its Noida Data Center through renewable sources.  From a sustainability point of view, this is equivalent of planting 1,89,281 trees, and demonstrates CtrlS’ commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

Speaking about the project, Santanu Guha, Chief Executive Officer, SunSource Energy, said, “We are glad that CtrlS – Asia’s Largest Rated 4 Hyperscale data center operator, has chosen SunSource Energy to help accelerate their energy transition journey. As one of India’s leading solar power developers, we have been facilitating the energy transition of several C&I businesses for fourteen years with our solar solutions.

Dilip Guru, Senior Vice President – International DC Expansion, Renewable Energy and Edge Strategy, CtrlS, said, “At CtrlS, sustainability and responsible growth are part of our DNA. With this project, we are a step closer towards our goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030. We are happy to partner with SunSource Energy in this initiative.”

Data Centers and data transmission networks account for 1% of the global energy-related greenhouse gas emissions. The Indian Data Center market is one of the fastest growing the world and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18.79% over the next 5 years, making greening of the sector crucial for the country to achieve its net-zero goals.

SunSource Energy has been working for fourteen years in the renewable energy space. With a presence in major states in India, SunSource has been supporting Commercial and Industrial customers in their energy transition journeys. SunSource provides solar solutions to clients across industry verticals such as Data Centers, Food and Beverage, Automobiles, Cement and Pharmaceuticals.

