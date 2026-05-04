From Legacy to Intelligent Systems: The Digital Journey of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata

As India’s maritime sector accelerates towards digital transformation, it is steadily positioning itself at the forefront of this shift. In an exclusive interaction with Express Computer, Samrat Rahi, Deputy Chairman, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, shares how the port is leveraging advanced technologies to reimagine operations, enhance efficiency, and build a future-ready, sustainable maritime ecosystem.

“The transformation journey is anchored in a clear vision—to move away from fragmented legacy systems toward a unified, intelligent, and data-driven operational framework,” says Rahi, adding that the focus goes beyond mere technology adoption, aiming instead at reshaping how port functions are managed, monitored, and optimised. Integrated digital platforms, supported by analytics and automation, are enabling real-time visibility and faster, more informed decision-making across operations.

A series of digital initiatives is already reshaping the port ecosystem. The Port Operations Management System (POMS) brings end-to-end cargo visibility, while Decision Support Systems (DSS) leverage predictive and prescriptive analytics to optimise planning and execution. “In parallel, large-scale digitisation of land and estate management—spanning thousands of acres—has introduced greater transparency and efficiency through online applications, automated workflows, and integrated payment systems, significantly improving ease of doing business,” he points out.

Rahi reveals that the next phase of growth is being driven by emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, and digital twin models. “By creating a real-time virtual replica of infrastructure and operations, digital twin technology enables simulation of vessel movements, optimisation of berth allocation, and predictive maintenance of critical equipment. This leads to reduced congestion, improved asset utilisation, and enhanced operational reliability,” he explains.

Sustainability forms a key pillar of this transformation, says Rahi. Energy-efficient measures, including smart LED lighting, electrification of equipment, and shore power for vessels, are helping reduce emissions and operational costs. “At the same time, the integration of renewable energy sources such as solar power, along with exploration of future-ready solutions like hydrogen, reflects a long-term commitment to building a green port ecosystem,” he says.

Technology is also strengthening safety and training capabilities. High-fidelity navigation simulators provide realistic environments for pilots and maritime professionals, enabling them to handle complex scenarios without real-world risks. These are complemented by systems such as the Indigenous Vessel Traffic Management System (iVTMS), automated tide gauges, and night navigation technologies, ensuring safer and more efficient vessel movement in congested channels.

“The transition has involved navigating challenges such as integrating legacy infrastructure with modern systems, managing organisational change, and ensuring strong cybersecurity frameworks,” affirms Rahi, adding that continuous investment, skill development, and stakeholder collaboration remain critical to overcoming these barriers and sustaining momentum.

Looking ahead, the focus is on building a more connected and intelligent logistics ecosystem. Initiatives like a Unified Logistics Mapping Platform are set to provide end-to-end visibility for cargo movement across road, rail, and sea, streamlining planning and execution for stakeholders. With a strong emphasis on innovation, efficiency, and sustainability, the port is steadily moving toward becoming a benchmark for digital transformation in India’s maritime sector.