Protect Your Online Independence: Safeguard Your Digital Identity this Independence Day

By Saikrishnan Srinivasan, Managing Director, Experian Credit Information Company of India (ECICI)

Celebrate your online independence this Independence Day by embracing the boundless opportunities of the digital realm while also guarding against its vulnerabilities. Just as freedom empowers you to leverage the benefits of the digital age, it also exposes you to potential risks. These vulnerabilities can be targeted by fraudsters, putting your digital identity at risk.

As you traverse the expansive digital realm, it is of paramount importance to bolster your digital safeguards by adhering to essential practices that empower you to embrace your digital autonomy with prudence. By protecting your online identity, you can relish the full extent of opportunities bestowed by the digital sphere without jeopardising your security.

Here are a few practices to aid you in safeguarding your digital identity:

Use strong and unique passwords: Prioritise the use of strong and distinct passwords across various online accounts. Refrain from employing easily discernible information, like birthdays or names, and instead, favour a fusion of letters, numerals, and special symbols. To adeptly manage numerous passwords in a secure manner, you may consider the adoption of a well-regarded password management tool, capable of storing and encrypting your credentials. Additionally, it is recommended to periodically alter passwords to enhance security.

Beware of phishing attempts: Fraudsters often impersonate trusted entities, tricking you into disclosing your PII. Always verify the legitimacy of the website or email before entering personal details. Never click on suspicious links or download attachments from unknown sources.

Implement two-factor authentication: In conjunction with strong passwords and awareness of phishing attempts, it is advisable to activate two-factor authentication whenever feasible. This supplementary security layer guarantees that in the event your password is compromised, a secondary verification process becomes obligatory, diminishing the potential for unauthorised entry.

Protect PII on social media: Safeguarding your digital autonomy also entails being cautious about the information you disclose on social media and other online platforms. It is important to avoid sharing too many personal details that cybercriminals could exploit. Make it a habit to review your privacy settings on a regular basis and restrict the audience for your posts to individuals you trust.

Stay updated on cyber threats: Equip yourself with knowledge of cybercriminal tactics to prevent potential attacks. Awareness empowers informed decisions about safeguarding your digital identity.

Ensure device and software updates: Furthermore, verify that your devices and software incorporate the latest security patches and updates. Cybercriminals target known weaknesses in outdated systems. Regular updates fortify your defences against potential threats.

Exercise caution with public Wi-Fi: Lastly, exercise prudence when using public Wi-Fi networks. Despite their convenience, these networks often lack security measures, rendering your data vulnerable to cybercrime. Refrain from accessing sensitive information like banking accounts while connected to public Wi-Fi. Opt for a secure private network or consider using a virtual private network (VPN) for heightened protection.

As you value your digital freedom, let us also prioritise safeguarding your data. Being responsible in this regard ensures you make the most of this freedom. This Independence Day, remember that online autonomy is both a privilege and a responsibility. Upholding the latter lets you fully embrace the advantages of the former.