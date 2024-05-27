Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  InsurTech CoverSure raises $4 million in a pre-series a funding led by Enam holdings

InsurTech CoverSure raises $4 million in a pre-series a funding led by Enam holdings

News
By Express Computer
Black Friday Sale
0 23

CoverSure, a consumer-focussed InsurTech has raised $4M in pre-series A funding round led by Enam Holdings. The company plans to use the funds to build a consumer-centric insurance engagement platform using data-intelligence and machine learning capabilities. This investment will support CoverSure’s growth and expansion across India, strengthening its position in the InsurTech segment.

Founded in January 2023, the company has created a comprehensive platform to meet all the insurance needs of a consumer. Utilising machine learning, it enhances the insurance experience across health, life, motor, and travel segments in an integrated way including claims assistance & other services. It quickly constructs personalized insurance portfolios for individuals and families, providing clear and unbiased policy information. With a focus on simplified risk management, the platform assesses users’ risk profiles and plans to introduce tailored insurance solutions in the coming months.

Unlike many insurance platforms that focus on sales, CoverSure offers a personalized, spam-free advisory service to existing policy holders as well as new to insurance.

Saurabh Vijayvergia, Founder & CEO of CoverSure, said, “Our primary goal is to address the insurance penetration problem by empowering millions of Indians who are uncertain about their insurance coverage. Through our platform, we aim to simplify the user’s lifetime experience towards insurance, not just the sales. Insurance problems of a family needs an unbiased approach to solve and to that extent we have built digital-solutions with an intuitive app-first approach. At CoverSure, we are navigating people through personalized risk management dynamically, streamlined policy management, family care etc while bridging protection gaps.”

The Indian insurance industry is estimated to grow at a CAGR of >14% over the next 10-years. It is widely expected that the momentum of relaxations in insurance regulations would continue, making insurance a lot more consumer-centric to achieve higher insurance adoption.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image