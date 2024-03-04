Revolutionising Advertising with GenAI

By Lakshmi Balachandran, CEO, AutomateTech

In today’s advertising world, where every brand is striving to capture the attention of its target audience, innovation becomes critical. It is in this context that we should look at the latest entrant, generative AI-based ad tech solutions, which are poised to reshape the way businesses connect with consumers. These technologies offer a plethora of benefits that are transforming the advertising landscape and are swiftly gaining momentum the world over.

The most significant advantage of generative AI in ad tech is its ability to personalise content at scale. In a diverse market like India, where consumer preferences vary widely across regions, languages, and cultures, personalised advertising is very hard to achieve with traditional modes. Generative AI analyses user data to create tailored advertisements that resonate with individual consumers, which enhances engagement and drives better conversions. Generative AI enables dynamic ad creation in real-time, by generating compelling visuals, slogans, or even entire ad concepts, and thus empowers marketers to break away from the conventional advertising tropes. The AutomateTech platform enables marketers to create these ad copies at scale just using text-based prompts and deliver to various adtech platforms like Meta, GoogleAds, etc. These texts can be written in a very easy-to-understand natural language that we use on a day-to-day basis.

To devise advertising strategies, marketers need to identify the target audience, for which they dig into tons of data across their systems and use traditional analytical tools to draw insights. With the advent of Generative AI, these tasks can be automated which saves time and maximises the ROI. Gen AI-based tools can analyse vast amounts of data and identify patterns and give insights in an easy-to-understand language. The platform from AutomateTech leverages these techniques to provide digital marketers with insights based on text for faster decision-making.

Amidst the excitement surrounding generative AI in ad tech, ethical considerations must not be overlooked. As these technologies gather increasing amounts of user data, ensuring data privacy, copyright, and transparency becomes critical. It can also potentially amplify existing biases – if the training datasets used for training the models have inherent biases, it can affect the efficiency and efficacy of these models. Keeping these aspects in mind, the AutomateTech platform can allow brands to use their content types such as texts and creatives, and also train the gen AI models basis that.

In conclusion, generative AI-based ad tech solutions are ushering a new era in advertising, offering unprecedented levels of personalisation, optimisation, and creativity. By harnessing the power of generative AI, brands can not only enhance their advertising effectiveness but also forge deeper connections with their target audience, driving long-term success in an ever-evolving landscape.