Role of IoT revolutionising home security

By Abhishek Aggarwal, President – Strategy, Ozone Secutech

IoT technology has revolutionized home security by allowing homeowners to monitor their security systems from anywhere in the world. Homeowners can now easily gain surveillance of their homes via a click on their phones, tablets, and even their computers. They can receive constant alerts when motion is detected, view live footage from their security cameras, and control their lighting and locks. Additionally, many of these systems are voice-activated, making them easier to operate and control. With IoT-enabled home security systems, homeowners can feel more secure and take charge of their home’s security.

The IoT is bringing a paradigm shift for home security across India in the following ways:

1. Automated Video Surveillance: IoT can be used to enhance the capabilities of automated video surveillance systems by providing a more comprehensive view of an environment or facility. For example, the OZ-Life-PC-01 Smart PTZ Camera by Ozone Secutech comes with 6 infrared LED illuminators enabling the camera to have night vision. This offers extra protection and protects your home from those snaring glances. This hi-tech product is compatible with Android and iOS mobile devices and offers a 360 degrees view. It can be placed on a table, window, ceiling, or wall as desired.

2. Smart Home Automation: IoT in smart home automation provides a range of connected devices and services that allow users to control and monitor various aspects of their home from a central hub. For instance, with Ozone’s Smart Door Lock Morphy NXT OZ-FDL-01 Life Nxt, users don’t have to worry or fret about housekeys with the Ozone Morphy Nxt Smart Door Lock. The lock can memorize up to 50 fingerprints and RFID cards. Furthermore, it is secured with anti-theft password technology, privacy locking, passage mode, and a universal handle. Selected models can be paired with Google and Alexa voice assistant for a smooth and quick experience.

3. Automated Response: IoT has the potential to revolutionize the way that automated response systems are managed. By using sensors and connected devices, automated response systems can be integrated into existing systems to help with the response effort. For example, IoT-enabled sensors can be used to detect potential threats, such as fires or other hazards, and alert emergency responders. Additionally, IoT-enabled sensors can be used to monitor conditions in real-time, allowing for more efficient responses. Finally, IoT-enabled devices can be used to provide remote access to control systems, allowing for a quicker response time.

4. Interoperability: Any home automation technology must address interoperability as one of its main concerns. To enable new use cases like energy conservation, appliance diagnostics, damage avoidance during natural catastrophes, etc., smart home devices need to be made interoperable. The various components of a smart home can interact and communicate with one another with the help of interoperability. This helps reduce complexity and user confusion can be prevented.