Securing manufacturing with AI: The low-code approach to cybersecurity

By Lalit Mehta ,Co-Founder & CEO, Decimal Technologies

According to Statista, the Indian Manufacturing Industry market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.21% to reach $266.40 billion during the forecast period of 2024–2028. This growth is driven by technological advancements and trends, which have propelled the sector into new geographies and segments. However, with every operation comes the need for expert resources and innovations. In this digital age, where technology reigns supreme, digitalization has become a necessity rather than a luxury for the manufacturing industry.

Furthermore, delving deeper into the manufacturing process, alongside the benefits, there are various challenges and concerns with the software development process. To combat these issues, low-code platforms have emerged as a significant solution. These platforms empower manufacturers to execute rapid and efficient application development with little coding skills. According to NASSCOM, the growth in low- and no-code solutions is expected to boost revenue growth for various startups and well-established firms to around $4 billion by 2025. Thus, leveraging cutting-edge technologies, especially artificial intelligence (AI), has become crucial for the manufacturing industry.

Living in an era where technology dominates every facet of our lives, harnessing its power also brings security concerns and cybersecurity threats, such as ransomware and data breaches. To address these cybersecurity obstacles, AI-enabled no-code platforms play a significant role. These platforms not only provide solutions for efficient application development but also implement robust security protocols and measures across various operational levels. This enables the early identification and prevention of potential issues, bringing a proactive approach to cybersecurity and ensuring resilience in an ever-competitive era.

AI and low-code: Securing manufacturers from cybersecurity

Automate workflow: Aside from accelerating application development, AI-enabled low-code platforms optimize industrial processes by automating procedures. AI algorithms enhance production planning, resource allocation, and inventory management through data analysis and pattern recognition, resulting in increased efficiency and productivity. In addition, automation reduces the risk of human error, which hackers may exploit.

High-level security: With cyber threats becoming increasingly refined, traditional security techniques are no longer effective for the sector. This is where AI-enabled low-code platforms use advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and prevent cyberattacks in real-time. These platforms constantly monitor network traffic, detect anomalies, and take a proactive approach to reduce any dangers, ensuring the greatest level of security for manufacturing operations. As a result, these cutting-edge platforms not only speed up the adoption of bespoke solutions but also improve the overall resilience of production processes.

Limit unauthorised access: Unauthorized access to sensitive data and systems is a major danger to manufacturing security. AI-powered low-code systems use strong access controls and authentication techniques to restrict access to only authorised individuals. These platforms prevent unauthorised breaches and the exploitation of important manufacturing assets by encrypting data and requiring multi-factor authentication.

Harness the power of technology and innovation!

According to CheckPoint Research, India received 2,138 weekly assaults per organization in 2023, representing a 15% increase from 2022. In this context, with cybersecurity risks becoming a serious issue, leveraging the power of technology and innovation has emerged as an essential solution for securing the manufacturing sector. AI-enabled low-code platforms are especially useful in this scenario. The advent of platforms not only enables quick application development but also provides rigorous security measures to protect manufacturing operations. Thus, by automating workflows, implementing rigorous security protocols, and prohibiting unauthorized access, these platforms help manufacturers stay ahead of cyber threats while ensuring the continuity and integrity of their operations in a more digital world.