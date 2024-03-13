Technology Sabha 2024 Awards Ceremony | Day 1
Technology Sabha 2024 | DAY 1 | 1st March 2024 I The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata
Technology Sabha 2024 Awards Ceremony Winners:
Award Category: Digital Trailblazer
+ Amitabh Nag, CEO, Bhashini, Digital India Bhashini Division
Award Category: Document Management
+ Department of Stamps and Registration, Govt. of Karnataka
+ Mizoram State e-Governance Society, Govt. of Mizoram
Award Category: Enterprise Applications
+ Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Bhopal
+ Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC), Noida
+ Kerala State IT Mission, Govt. of Kerala
+ Indiahandmade Project, Digital India Corporation
+ Department of Information Technology, Govt. of Bihar
+ Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India
+ Revenue & Disaster Management Department, Govt. of Odisha
+ Directorate of Information Technology, Govt. of Maharashtra
+ Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water and Sewerage Board, Govt. of Assam
+ Department of Information Technology & Communication, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh
Award Category: Cloud
+ Food Safety and Standards Authority of India
+ Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation
Award Category: Data Centers
+ Bhopal Smart City Limited
Award Category: Internet of Things (IoT)
+ Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE)
+ Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation
Award Category: Big Data/Analytics
+ Programme Monitoring Department, Govt. of West Bengal
+ Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN)
Award Category: Enterprise Security
+ Information Technology, Electronics & Communications Dept., Govt. of Andhra Pradesh
Award Category: Artificial Intelligence (AI)
+ Belagavi Smart City Limited