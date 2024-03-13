Express Computer

Technology Sabha 2024 Awards Ceremony | Day 1

Technology Sabha 2024 | DAY 1 | 1st March 2024 I The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata

Technology SabhaVideos
By Express Computer
Technology Sabha 2024 Awards Ceremony Winners:

Award Category: Digital Trailblazer
+ Amitabh Nag, CEO, Bhashini, Digital India Bhashini Division

Award Category: Document Management
+ Department of Stamps and Registration, Govt. of Karnataka
+ Mizoram State e-Governance Society, Govt. of Mizoram

Award Category: Enterprise Applications
+ Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Bhopal
+ Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC), Noida
+ Kerala State IT Mission, Govt. of Kerala
+ Indiahandmade Project, Digital India Corporation
+ Department of Information Technology, Govt. of Bihar
+ Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India
+ Revenue & Disaster Management Department, Govt. of Odisha
+ Directorate of Information Technology, Govt. of Maharashtra
+ Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water and Sewerage Board, Govt. of Assam
+ Department of Information Technology & Communication, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh

Award Category: Cloud
+ Food Safety and Standards Authority of India
+ Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation

Award Category: Data Centers
+ Bhopal Smart City Limited

Award Category: Internet of Things (IoT)
+ Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE)
+ Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation

Award Category: Big Data/Analytics
+ Programme Monitoring Department, Govt. of West Bengal
+ Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN)

Award Category: Enterprise Security
+ Information Technology, Electronics & Communications Dept., Govt. of Andhra Pradesh

Award Category: Artificial Intelligence (AI)
+ Belagavi Smart City Limited

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

