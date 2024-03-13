Technology Sabha 2024 Awards Ceremony | Day 1

Technology Sabha 2024 Awards Ceremony Winners:

Award Category: Digital Trailblazer

+ Amitabh Nag, CEO, Bhashini, Digital India Bhashini Division

Award Category: Document Management

+ Department of Stamps and Registration, Govt. of Karnataka

+ Mizoram State e-Governance Society, Govt. of Mizoram

Award Category: Enterprise Applications

+ Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Bhopal

+ Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC), Noida

+ Kerala State IT Mission, Govt. of Kerala

+ Indiahandmade Project, Digital India Corporation

+ Department of Information Technology, Govt. of Bihar

+ Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India

+ Revenue & Disaster Management Department, Govt. of Odisha

+ Directorate of Information Technology, Govt. of Maharashtra

+ Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water and Sewerage Board, Govt. of Assam

+ Department of Information Technology & Communication, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh

Award Category: Cloud

+ Food Safety and Standards Authority of India

+ Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation

Award Category: Data Centers

+ Bhopal Smart City Limited

Award Category: Internet of Things (IoT)

+ Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE)

+ Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation

Award Category: Big Data/Analytics

+ Programme Monitoring Department, Govt. of West Bengal

+ Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN)

Award Category: Enterprise Security

+ Information Technology, Electronics & Communications Dept., Govt. of Andhra Pradesh

Award Category: Artificial Intelligence (AI)

+ Belagavi Smart City Limited