Salesforce | Agentforce World Tour – Mumbai

Leading public sector financial enterprise executives had gathered in Mumbai recently to deliberate upon the role played by AI, cloud technologies, and agentic technologies to define the operating model of Indian financial institutions. The discussions, held as part of Salesforce’s Agentforce World Tour, focused on the future of public sector enterprise, cloud confidence, customer experience, and the transition towards agentic enterprises.

The event featured keynote sessions and strategic discussions led by Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO & President, South Asia, Salesforce, along with senior Salesforce leaders, including Sonali Kalyanikar, AVP – Financial Services, Salesforce India; Deepak Pargaonkar, VP – Solution Engineering, Salesforce; Chetan Sansare, Senior Director – Security and Regulatory Compliance, APAC, Salesforce; and Mithlesh Razdan, Director, Solution Engineering Salesforce who led the technology demonstrations around agentic banking workflows. The discussions also brought together senior banking leaders, including Abhay Pandey, CIO, State Bank of India; Ashutosh Choudhury, Executive Director, Indian Bank; and Sharad Saxena, banking advisor and consultant, alongside Kunal Pande, Partner, KPMG.

What emerged through the sessions was a strong consensus that banking and financial services in India is approaching a structural transformation—not merely through digitisation, but through a rethinking of how banks operate, interact with customers, process decisions, and scale services in an AI-first era.