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Exclusive Video Interview with Harold Rivas, Chief Information Security Officer, and John Herrema, Chief Product Officer at Absolute Security

Exclusive InterviewsVideos
By Express Computer
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As cyber threats grow more sophisticated and business operations become increasingly digital, organisations are realising that prevention alone is no longer enough.

In a conversation with Express Computer, Harold Rivas, Chief Information Security Officer, and John Herrema, Chief Product Officer at Absolute Security, discuss why cyber resilience is emerging as a critical bridge between traditional cybersecurity and business continuity, and why the ability to recover quickly from disruption is becoming the defining metric for modern enterprises.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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