Exclusive Video Interview with Ashish Mittal, CTO, Tata AIG General Insurance

Rising customer expectations, evolving regulatory frameworks, embedded insurance models, and the growing influence of AI are pushing insurers to rethink how products are designed, serviced, and experienced. Increasingly, the competitive edge is shifting toward insurers that can simplify complexity, reduce friction, and deliver trust through digital-first experiences.

In this conversation with Express Computer, Ashish Mittal, CTO, Tata AIG General Insurance, discusses how the organisation is leveraging AI to improve underwriting, claims processing, fraud prevention, and omnichannel customer engagement—while balancing innovation with responsible decision-making and continuous modernization.