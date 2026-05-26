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Exclusive Video Interview with Ashish Mittal, CTO, Tata AIG General Insurance

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By Express Computer
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Rising customer expectations, evolving regulatory frameworks, embedded insurance models, and the growing influence of AI are pushing insurers to rethink how products are designed, serviced, and experienced. Increasingly, the competitive edge is shifting toward insurers that can simplify complexity, reduce friction, and deliver trust through digital-first experiences.

In this conversation with Express Computer, Ashish Mittal, CTO, Tata AIG General Insurance, discusses how the organisation is leveraging AI to improve underwriting, claims processing, fraud prevention, and omnichannel customer engagement—while balancing innovation with responsible decision-making and continuous modernization.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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