Tata Elxsi launches ViTel, a material intelligence solution for med-tech powered by Viridium AI

Tata Elxsi announced the launch of ViTel co-developed with Viridium AI, a material intelligence platform company. ViTel is being formally introduced at DeviceTalks Boston 2026, where Tata Elxsi is presenting its latest advances in AI-powered MedTech engineering and compliance.

Medical device manufacturers are facing a new operating reality. Material decisions now affect margin, resilience, product velocity, and market access, yet critical product knowledge remains buried across BOMs, supplier documents, ERP and PLM systems, and expert teams. This makes every new regulation or customer requirement a costly manual exercise.

ViTel addresses this by creating a reusable Material Intelligence layer across the enterprise, helping teams identify material and supplier dependencies, assess country-of-origin and sourcing exposure, evaluate alternatives, and understand where product or material risks affect cost, continuity, or market access. Powered by Viridium AI’s Knowledge Cloud, Chemical Digital Twin, and science-constrained AI models, ViTel transforms scattered enterprise data into a living product-material knowledge graph connecting products, parts, materials, chemicals, suppliers, regulations, and evidence.

ViTel draws on Tata Elxsi’s three decades of Med-Tech engineering and regulatory expertise, knowledge that has been embedded into how the solution reasons about material risk, compliance, and sourcing decisions, not just how it is deployed.

Tata Elxsi brings design-led and AI-first engineering, deep domain expertise, and access to global healthcare and medtech enterprises; Viridium AI brings platform and technology innovation.

Sreevatsa Sahasranaman, Senior Vice President and Head, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Tata Elxsi said, “ViTel brings Material Intelligence directly into the product and compliance workflows that matter most, helping our customers make faster, more confident decisions across sourcing, engineering, quality, and regulatory readiness.”

Niraj Deo, Chief Executive Officer, Viridium AI said, “Viridium AI was built to help manufacturers understand the material DNA of their products. In Med-Tech, that intelligence creates a strategic foundation for the manufacturer. Once product and material knowledge are digitised, it becomes a reusable enterprise asset for margin, sourcing, engineering, quality, and regulatory decisions. Partnering with Tata Elxsi through ViTel brings that capability directly into the hands of the teams who need it most.”

Muthusamy Selvaraj, VP, Innovation and Partnerships, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Tata Elxsi said, “The question that led to ViTel was a simple one: what could the world’s best material intelligence capability become if it truly understood healthcare? That question is how this partnership with Viridium AI was born, and how STEP UP works in practice. We are accountable for the outcome. That is what makes this model different.”