HPE introduces industry-first 64 TB memory server for SAP Cloud ERP and business-critical workloads

HPE announced the availability of HPE Compute Scale-up Server 3250, a purpose-built server for in-memory databases, engineered to deliver scalability, resilience, performance, and security for critical business transactional and analytics workloads. Powered by Intel Xeon 6 processors, HPE Compute Scale-up Server 3250 delivers the highest memory available as the first scale-up server validated by the SAP BW Edition HANA benchmark with at least 48 terabytes (TB) of memory.

“HPE Compute Scale-up Server 3250 raises the bar for business-critical infrastructure,” said Krista Satterthwaite, senior vice president and general manager, Compute at HPE. “Designed for complex business applications like enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management systems, this system helps customers in ways competitive offerings cannot – allowing them to run faster transactions, gain insights in real time, and support analytics without slowing down business. With simpler operations, always-on reliability, and chip-to-cloud security – we’re redefining what scale looks like for workloads with zero-tolerance downtime.”

The server scales modularly to meet the rising demands of real-time analytics and high-velocity transactions. Available from a minimum of four sockets, up to 16 – and supporting up to 64 TB of DDR5 memory – the server enables customers to run financial services applications, databases, and systems of record. A dedicated external node controller in HPE Compute Scale-up Server 3250 offers a performance boost that is 100 times faster than Ethernet used in scale-out deployments. This is HPE’s first scale-up server powered by Intel Xeon 6 processors and features a modular architecture well-suited for heavy compute and emerging agentic AI workloads.

“Our collaboration with HPE continues to blaze the trail for a mission‑critical, in‑memory computing,” said Kevork Kechichian, executive vice president and general manager, Data Center Group at Intel. “The HPE Compute Scale‑Up Server 3250, powered by Intel Xeon 6 processors, brings together exceptional compute density, scalability, and reliability to help enterprises run their most critical data‑intensive workloads.”