GoTo transforms AI into a strategic partner for IT teams with latest innovations for LogMeIn Solutions

GoTo announced new innovations for its LogMeIn Resolve and LogMeIn Rescue products. The latest features introduce new agentic AI, real-time insights, deeper integrations, and enhanced security capabilities to transform how IT teams manage, support, and secure modern environments. The enhancements come at a time when 97% of IT leaders are looking for more AI tools to assist with performance insights and troubleshooting, according to a new GoTo global survey also announced today.

“In the past, we had to manually enter all the support steps our agents took into a ticket,” said Benito Tedesco, Technical Support Specialist at Wolters Kluwer. “With LogMeIn Resolve’s agentic AI, we can create knowledge bases in seconds by simply telling the AI what we want to do. All of this means we can operate more efficiently and accurately, saving valuable hours and improving the quality of work.”

Resolve agentic AI turns tickets and insights into automated action

Resolve’s newest features add agentic AI to autonomously identify, diagnose, and remediate issues. This transforms IT workflows by reducing manual efforts and delivering new intelligence while keeping IT teams firmly in control:

– Resolution agent:​ Streamline issue triage, investigations, and resolutions with a new agentic-AI-powered capability that interprets user requests, asks targeted follow-up questions, runs on-device diagnostics, and executes fixes with one-click technician approval.

– Dynamic device data insights: Proactively remediate issues, optimise costs, and accelerate data-driven decisions with real-time device performance metrics, including CPU load, disk utilisation, and application activity. Additionally, build custom reports and charts quickly with natural language and conversational interactions—no SQL or other query knowledge required.

– Simplified patching intelligence: Strengthen fleet health with AI-powered visibility across the patching lifecycle. Curated patch context and vulnerability intelligence help prioritise deployments and reduce exposure time, while automated failure analysis and actionable recommendations eliminate manual log reviews and speed up time to resolution.

Rescue elevates remote support with unified intelligence and security

Rescue’s updates expand the solution’s enterprise support capabilities with smarter integrations and real-time contextual intelligence, as well as customisable web domains for greater security and brand coherence:

– Enhanced Nexthink integration: Detect, diagnose, and remediate issues by starting Rescue support sessions from directly within Nexthink, with real-time Nexthink telemetry, troubleshooting checklists, and Digital Employee Experience (DEX) scores surfaced automatically in the Rescue console. Additional updates in Q2 2026 will further integrate Nexthink device analytics with Rescue’s in-session intelligence, delivering AI-driven insights that strengthen root cause analysis, increase First Contact Resolution (FCR), and reduce Average Handle Time (AHT).

– Customisable enterprise domains: Enhance security and brand consistency with dedicated, customer-branded Rescue URLs for .com and .eu web domains. These custom domains serve as a single secure entry point and simplify deployment by functioning as the sole allow-listing requirement.

“This announcement marks a major milestone for our LogMeIn solutions,” said Joseph George, General Manager of IT Solutions Group at GoTo. “It isn’t simply about introducing new capabilities, we are fundamentally transforming the relationship between IT teams and AI. As organisations continue to demand more from their IT functions, the teams that will thrive are those that treat AI not as a tool, but as a true strategic partner. With these enhancements, we’re embedding intelligent, purpose-built AI directly into the workflows that IT professionals rely on every day, empowering them to resolve issues faster, make smarter decisions, and elevate their security posture. When IT teams and AI work in genuine partnership, their contributions to the business become even greater.”