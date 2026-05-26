Omega Healthcare modernises its global service infrastructure with Dell Private Cloud

Dell Technologies announced that Omega Healthcare Management Services (Omega Healthcare) modernised its core IT foundation using Dell Private Cloud. This provided Omega Healthcare with a standardised and automated global environment with improved system reliability to provide consistent uptime for 24/7 patient care and clinical workflows.

Why it matters

Healthcare organisations operate in environments where downtime can directly affect patient outcomes. Fragmented infrastructure can reduce visibility, increase risk and limit the ability for healthcare providers to respond quickly.

Omega Healthcare delivers enterprise solutions to leading U.S. hospitals and healthcare providers. It supports complex healthcare workflows through 24/7 operations across multiple global delivery centres. As its footprint expanded across India and other regions, its IT estate became increasingly complex. It needed a standardised and resilient foundation to support critical clinical and administrative workloads without disruption. Multiple vendors, platforms and hypervisors made infrastructure harder to manage and limited consistency across sites.

Simplifying complex healthcare infrastructure

Dell Private Cloud, powered by the latest Intel Xeon 6 processors provided Omega Healthcare with a standardised and repeatable architecture that can be deployed across locations. The platform unifies management across compute, storage and networking while supporting existing systems and preferred hypervisors. This simplifies lifecycle management and improves operational control as the organisation continues to grow.

Built for reliability, scale and continuity

Availability is central to healthcare infrastructure design. Using Dell PowerEdge servers and Dell PowerStore storage, Omega Healthcare adopted a disaggregated architecture that allows compute and storage to scale independently. This flexibility improves resilience for mission-critical workloads and supports consistent performance as demand increases.

The modernised platform strengthens global continuity by enabling more efficient workload mobility between regions. This capability supports Omega Heatlhcare’s follow-the-sun delivery model and helps maintain uninterrupted healthcare services for customers operating around the clock.

AI-driven visibility and operations

Dell Private Cloud is delivered through the Dell Automation Platform, which brings orchestration and lifecycle automation to Omega Healthcare’s private cloud environment. The solution also incorporates Dell AIOps, giving IT teams a centralised, AI-driven view of infrastructure health across geographies.

This enhanced visibility helps Omega Healthcare proactively manage risk, make informed decisions and maintain service continuity. By reducing manual effort and improving observability, IT teams can focus on higher-value initiatives that support healthcare efficiency and innovation.

“Any disruption in healthcare can impact clinical outcomes. That’s why availability is the fundamental principle for our infrastructure,” said Srikanth Katuri, senior vice president and global chief information officer, Omega Healthcare. “Dell Private Cloud has helped us unify complex systems, improve visibility across regions and build a reliable foundation that supports better outcomes for patients and providers.”

“Healthcare organisations must scale without compromising reliability or control,” said Venkat Sitaram, senior director and country head, Infrastructure Solutions Group, India, Dell Technologies “With Dell Private Cloud, Omega Healthcare has modernised its infrastructure with a flexible, AI-enabled platform that supports continuous operations today and future growth tomorrow.”